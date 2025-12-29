Editor's Review Bodies have been transported to Got Agulu Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

Five people have been reported dead, and several others are still missing after a boat capsized in Lake Victoria on Sunday evening, December 28.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred near the Dho-Goye area in Usigu Sub-County, Siaya County, when strong winds struck the vessel carrying fishermen.

The boat was transporting seven fishermen when it was hit by powerful winds, causing it to overturn. The sudden capsizing left the occupants struggling for their lives in the lake.

John Ochieng', the chairman of Usenge Beach Management Unit (BMU), confirmed the tragedy, stating that five fishermen lost their lives in the incident. One survivor managed to hold onto the overturned boat until fellow fishermen in the area came to his rescue.

So far, two bodies have been retrieved from the water and transported to Got Agulu Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway as teams continue to scour the lake in an effort to recover the remaining three bodies.

The boat tragedy comes on the same day that another fatal accident claimed lives in Kisii County.

File image of boats in Lake Victoria.

At least two people died following a road accident at Keumbu along the Kisii-Keroka highway on Sunday evening.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 6:00 pm, involved a 14-seater matatu and a Kisii Classic bus. Initial reports suggested that the bus, which was travelling from Nairobi to Kisii, experienced brake failure and lost control before colliding with the matatu.

The impact of the collision was severe, with the matatu completely overturning onto its side and its windows shattering from the force.

Several passengers sustained injuries and were immediately transported to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital where they received emergency medical treatment.

The double tragedy on Sunday serves as a grim reminder of the safety challenges facing Kenyans both on the roads and on the water, with authorities continuing to emphasize the need for enhanced safety measures and adherence to regulations during the festive season.



