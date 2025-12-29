Editor's Review FORD Kenya has formally withdrawn their support for Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi’s bid for the Bungoma County governorship.

Speaking on Monday, December 29, the party’s leadership said the decision was prompted by Wanyonyi’s statement that he would not seek the seat on a FORD Kenya ticket, despite earlier indications that he would enjoy the party’s backing.

FORD Kenya Secretary General and Tongaren MP John Chikati said the party was taken aback by Wanyonyi’s remarks, arguing that he had never been a member of FORD Kenya and therefore could not speak as though he was walking away from the party’s ticket.

Chikati noted that FORD Kenya will follow its internal processes to nominate and support its own gubernatorial candidate for Bungoma County.

"We are shocked that he is saying that he is not going to vie on a FORD Kenya ticket as if he is a member of FORD Kenya. FORD Kenya is going to have its own candidate who will face nomination and from whom we are going to select who will be our governor," he said.

Bungoma Senator David Wakoli echoed the chairman’s position, stating that Wanyonyi has never had any formal ties with FORD Kenya and has not participated in the party’s internal reforms or activities that shape its agenda in Bungoma County.

"Tim Wanyonyi has never been a member of FORD Kenya, he has never been involved in any reforms within the FORD Kenya party that affect its members and the people of Bungoma County," he stated.

File image of Tim Wanyonyi

On his part, Webuye East MP Martin Pepela said the MP’s conduct had crossed a line and signaled a complete breakdown in their political relationship going forward.

"My friend Tim has shown that he is not the person we thought he was. That is why we are telling Tim that he has crossed the red line; he has clearly shown that he is not a friend to us, and moving forward we are going to handle him as such," he further said.

Wanyonyi declared his intention to run for the Bungoma gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election earlier in the year.

Speaking on Monday, July 7, the MP affirmed his readiness to serve the people of Bungoma County after years of political service in the capital.

Wanyonyi stated that his move is motivated by both a personal connection to the county and a desire to address its challenges.

"Politics has a lot of things; I have been a politician serving in Nairobi for a very long time. Bungoma County is home and both areas have specific needs; I have been holding consultative meetings with leaders from Bungoma and others in Nairobi including my party leader," he said.

With speculation having swirled for months over his next political move, Wanyonyi put the matter to rest with a firm declaration.

"As Tim Wanyonyi, I'm ready to serve the people of Bungoma County, that is my position,” he concluded.

Wanyonyi will face off with other aspiring candidates including Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa who has since declared his interest in the seat.

Speaking earlier this year, Barasa expressed confidence in his development track record, noting that he is prepared to take the next step in his political career.

“I am asking for your support that we walk together in 2027. We have someone who says it’s too early to talk of 2027 claiming you never know if you’ll reach that far.

“For those who hold such I say that up to them. For me, in 2027 I will be there by the grace of God. I will even have added a few kilograms. The Bible says that the desires of your heart are what God grants to a man," he said.

Notably, eight Members of Parliament from the county, led by Sirisia MP John Waluke, have since expressed their support for Wanyonyi.

“We want Bungoma to be led by someone with a clean track record, someone who has shown the ability to serve diligently and transparently. Timothy Wanyonyi is that person," he said.