President William Ruto is set to attend the 14th edition of the Pamoja Concert, which will take place at the Eldoret Sports Club in Eldoret.

The New Year crossover celebration is expected to draw residents from across Uasin Gishu County and beyond, bringing together faith groups, professionals, political leaders, and the wider public in a night of worship and music.

In an update on Monday, December 29, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said the event is meant to unite the community in gratitude as the year comes to an end.

He confirmed that Ruto will grace the overnight event.

"I would like to invite the residents of Uasin Gishu, churches, professionals, and politicians to a New Year crossover celebration, as God has blessed us throughout this year. Our Chief Guest is President William Ruto," he said.

File image of Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii

Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei, one of the key figures behind the Pamoja Concert, highlighted the deep connection between the event and Eldoret, describing the town as the home of the concert since it began 14 years ago.

"This is the 14th edition of the Pamoja Concert. For us it is so significant; Eldoret is Pamoja's home for 14 years. This is the place and we are pushing local tourism, talent exposure and unity," she said.

Elsewhere, this comes months after Bii proposed renaming the county to Eldoret County, arguing that the name change would make it more recognizable internationally.

Speaking at the Kenya Software AI Summit on Monday, November 10, Bii said artificial intelligence could help market the county better but noted that the name 'Uasin Gishu' was often misunderstood abroad.

"I want to make a request from this AI Summit. How can it market our county? Can you apply AI to market Uasin Gishu? Because I was in China a couple of weeks ago, and they don't know the difference between Uasin Gishu and Eldoret. So they say Eldoret County, they don't even know how to pronounce Uasin Gishu," he said.

Bii suggested that adopting the city’s name would simplify global identification, and align it with other major urban counties in Kenya.

"I think we need to go like the rest. Every other city goes with the name of the county. Like Nairobi, Nairobi County; Mombasa, Mombasa County; Kisumu, Kisumu County; Nakuru, Nakuru County. Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County doesn't add up," he added.