Editor's Review Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has been injured and is recovering after being involved in an accident during the Christmas period, which left him with a fractured leg.

While the nature of the accident has not been revealed, the injury forced the governor to miss veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo's memorial service, where he was expected to address mourners.

The update on the governor’s condition and absence was delivered by Trans Nzoia County Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development CECM Pius Gumo, who spoke on Natembeya’s behalf while conveying his message to the family and attendees.

"I have brought the condolence message of Governor George Natembeya. He got involved in an accident during Christmas, and he broke his leg; that is why he could not be here. He would have loved to be here to console the family," he said.

Gumo further highlighted Natembeya’s recognition of Jirongo as a leader whose legacy was rooted in advocating for ordinary citizens, while urging others to follow the same path.

"On his behalf, I would like to console you and remind you of his message to the family, and recognise Jirongo as a leader who championed the interests of the lowly citizens, and that we all should emulate him," he added.

File image of George Natembeya

This comes weeks after Natembeya resurfaced with a sharp criticism of the November 27 Malava by-election, accusing the government of using money to influence the voters’ will.

Speaking on Friday, November 28, Natembeya argued that the electoral process was interfered with by the government, warning that such tactics undermine Kenya’s democratic integrity.

"Money flowed freely in an attempt to substitute the people's will with financial coercion. These practices do not reflect a qualified government; they reflect a system afraid of the genuine democratic choice of the citizens of Malava," he said.

Natembeya went on to commend residents of Malava for standing firm despite what he described as an orchestrated attempt to intimidate them.

"Despite the hostile environment, the people showed courage; they came out, stood firm, and their hope was greater than the machinery employed against them. That spirit is a tribute to Malava," he added.

Natembeya then questioned why such heavy-handed tactics were deployed in a single by-election, saying this raises fears about how future elections might be handled.

"We raise a fundamental question of concern; if the government must deploy such overwhelming force and financial inducements to influence a single by-election in Western, what does that mean for the credibility of future national elections?" he posed.

Natembeya affirmed that leaders aligned with him will continue defending democratic rights and pursuing lawful avenues to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"As leaders, we remain committed to defending the democratic rights of Kenya. We will pursue every lawful and constitutional avenue to ensure that what happened in Malava does not become a blueprint for future elections. Kenya's democracy belongs to its people, and no amount of pressure or state power will change that," he concluded.