Rainfall is expected to continue across several parts of the country between Monday, December 29, and Tuesday, December 30, according to the latest weather forecast.

In a statement, the Kenya Meteorological Department (Kenya Met) announced continued rainfall over the Lake Victoria Basin, including Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, and Busia counties, with moderate to locally heavy downpours expected in some areas.

Parts of the Central Highlands, covering Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, and Kiambu, are also likely to experience persistent showers.

In the Rift Valley, rainfall is forecast over Nakuru, Baringo, Kericho, Nandi, and parts of Narok, while the South Rift and adjacent areas, including Kajiado and Samburu, may receive intermittent showers.

The map further shows rainfall extending into Western Kenya, affecting counties such as Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, and Trans Nzoia.

The Coastal region, including Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, and parts of Tana River, is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, while isolated showers are also forecast over sections of northern Kenya, notably parts of Turkana and Marsabit.

Kenya Met advised residents in areas experiencing persistent rainfall are urged to remain vigilant, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

Additionally, motorists have been advised to exercise caution on slippery roads, and communities near rivers and drainage channels should be alert to possible rises in water levels.

It comes days after the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry issued a warning over anticipated heavy rainfall expected to affect 13 counties between 27th and 30th December.

In a statement on Friday, December 26, the ministry noted that parts of the southeastern lowlands will experience significant rainfall at the start of the period before conditions begin to ease toward the end of December.

The counties listed in the advisory are Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet, the Southern parts of Kitui, Taita-Taveta, and Kwale.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours is expected in parts of the Southeastern lowlands on 27th December 2025. It is projected to reduce in intensity on 30th December 2025," the statement read.

The ministry further warned that the rainfall is expected to strengthen and spread to several other regions of the country over the following two days.

"The rainfall is likely to intensify to more than 30mm/24hrs and spread to parts of the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, as well as the Southern parts of the Coastal region of Kenya on 28th and 29th December 2025," the statement added.