Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions scheduled for Tuesday affecting parts of Uasin Gishu and Kakamega counties.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions scheduled for Tuesday, December 30, affecting parts of Uasin Gishu and Kakamega counties.

In a notice on Monday, December 29, the company said the outages are part of routine network maintenance works.

In Uasin Gishu County, the planned maintenance will affect parts of Soy, Furfural, Nangili and Tarakwa areas.

The interruption will run from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

The areas expected to be affected in Uasin Gishu County include Soy, Likuyani, Imbinga, Ivugwi, Lumino, Navilus, Kabobo Farm, Kipsomba, Tarakwa, Chemoset, Lugulu, Chemororoch, Furfural, Mawe Tatu, Nangili, Kongoni and adjacent customers.

Kenya Power has also announced a separate planned outage in parts of Kakamega County on the same day. The maintenance will be carried out from 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Elsewhere, earlier this month, Kenya Power announced that all applications for new power connections must now be submitted exclusively through its online platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 2, the company explained that the transition is meant to modernise customer services and accelerate processing times.

"Individuals and businesses seeking new electricity connections from Kenya Power will now be required to submit their applications exclusively through the Company's website using the link https://selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public/ that is accessible using computers and mobile phone devices.

"The move, which takes effect this week, is aimed at improving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring faster processing times for all electricity connection requests," the statement read.

Kenya Power noted that it will no longer accept paper-based applications at its offices, adding that physical submissions will be completely phased out.

"Effectively, the Company will stop receiving manual electricity connection applications at its service centres and banking halls. Beneficiaries of the Last Mile Connectivity Project will be engaged by Kenya Power officials on site during implementation of the projects," the statement added.

According to Kenya Power, digitisation is expected to greatly enhance efficiency and transparency in the application process.

"By digitising the application process, Kenya Power is seeking to reduce turnaround times, increase transparency, and make electricity access more convenient for all Kenyans," the statement further read.