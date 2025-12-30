Editor's Review The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has issued a statement following an aircraft incident involving a domestic flight at JKIA on Monday.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has issued a statement following an aircraft incident involving a domestic flight at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday, December 29.

In a statement, KAA Acting Managing Director Mohamud Gedi explained that the aircraft was involved in an incident after landing at JKIA, having arrived from Elwak airstrip in Mandera with 50 passengers on board.

"Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) wishes to inform the public of an aircraft incident that occurred this afternoon at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). A domestic flight from Elwak airstrip in Mandera to JKIA Nairobi with 50 passengers on board veered off Taxiway Echo shortly after landing at JKIA," the statement read.

Gedi further stated that all individuals on board were unharmed and that emergency protocols were immediately activated.

He added that airport activities continued without interruption.

"All passengers and crew were safely accounted for. Airport emergency response teams have been activated in line with established procedures. Airport operations remain normal," the statement added.

Gedi further noted that KAA is collaborating with relevant aviation authorities to safely clear the aircraft from the affected area.

"The Authority is working closely with the relevant aviation agencies to ensure the safe removal of the aircraft," he concluded.

This comes months after twelve people died after a light aircraft crashed in the Tsimba Golini area, Kwale County.

According to reports, the victims are believed to be tourists who were on board the caravan plane when it went down in the morning hours.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 28, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the incident, stating that the aircraft, registration number 5Y-CCA, was on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo when it crashed.

"Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) wishes to confirm that an aircraft registration number 5Y-CCA, on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo, crashed at 0530Z. The aircraft had 12 persons on board," KCAA stated in a press release.

The aviation authority added that government agencies had arrived on site to establish the cause of the accident and its impact.

The cause of the crash was not immediately established, with investigations expected to determine what led to the tragic accident.

Police and other emergency service providers rushed to the scene shortly after the crash, according to residents.