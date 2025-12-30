Editor's Review Ruth Odinga has dismissed claims by businessman Oketch Salah that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga privately warned him about Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has dismissed claims by businessman Oketch Salah that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga privately warned him about Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna being a mole within the ODM Party.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, Ruth dismissed suggestions that Raila engaged in private conversations, noting that he was open, direct, and consistent in how he communicated his positions.

"Raila Odinga was not a gossiper. He would speak with everyone regardless of their position in the society, and this is a story those who knew him understand pretty well," she said.

Ruth went on to challenge anyone claiming to have held exclusive or repeated private discussions with Raila on sensitive national or party matters, stating that such assertions were false and misleading.

"Anyone telling Kenyans that Hon. Raila had a series of private conversations with him on a wide range of issues is lying, and must be called out. Jakom had a way of speaking his mind and would make public his stand on national issues," she added.

Ruth stressed that Sifuna enjoyed the same relationship with Raila as many other young leaders within the party and should not be singled out.

"Talking of Baba's sons, Nairobi Senator and ODM SG, Edwin Sifuna was equally his son and used to talk to him. So no one should claim to have been closer to Raila than everyone else," she further said.

During a stopover at Kondele on Christmas Eve, December 24, Salah, a businessman who publicly portrayed himself as close to Raila, claimed that Raila privately told him that Sifuna was working against ODM from within.

In his remarks, Salah alleged that Raila had warned him about Sifuna’s loyalty to the party and claimed that subsequent events had validated those concerns.

"Another thing he told me, and it’s coming true, was about Edwin Sifuna. He said Sifuna was someone else’s dog, and now we can see exactly what he meant," he said.

Salah further accused the Sifuna of undermining ODM even before Raila’s death, alleging that the senator had already decided to oppose any potential political arrangement with President William Ruto regardless of Raila’s position.

"Even before Baba’s death, Sifuna went public, declaring he would not support any arrangements with Ruto, even if Raila endorsed it. His mind was already made up, and he’s been playing tricks within ODM ever since. I have evidence on my WhatsApp," he added.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after Pauline Njoroge dismissed claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind the growing internal tensions within the ODM Party.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, Njoroge stated that the criticism directed at Uhuru Kenyatta is driven by discomfort over his continued popularity, including the warm reception he received during Raila Odinga’s funeral.

"It’s obvious that Uhuru Kenyatta’s popularity, even in ODM zones and the reception he got during Baba’s funeral, is really bothering some people. Instead of dealing with their own internal disagreements, they have decided to make him the scapegoat," she said.

Njoroge explained that ODM’s divisions are internal and revolve around differing views on cooperation with the current government.

"The truth is, ODM is divided from within. Some leaders are comfortable enjoying the benefits of the broad-based government and selling the party to that front, while others, especially the younger generation, are clearly not pro-government and want to take a different path. That disconnect is the real problem, not outsiders," she added.

Njoroge argued that Uhuru is not seeking elective office and should not be portrayed as a destabilising force within the party.

"When people refuse to face the hard reality, they look for a bogeyman to blame. Uhuru Kenyatta is not a candidate in 2027 and has nothing to gain from dividing ODM. What he is, is a widely respected and much-loved statesman. Let people stop the propaganda and unbearable intrigue," she concluded.