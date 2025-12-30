Editor's Review Former Shinyalu Member of Parliament Daniel Khamasi is dead.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 30, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa confirmed Khamasi’s passing away.





Governor Barasa mourned the former lawmaker as a dedicated servant who will be remembered for his contribution to Shinyalu.





The Kakamega Governor also extended his condolences to the family and friends of Khamasi.





“I have received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of Hon. Daniel Khamasi, former MP for Shinyalu. He was a dedicated servant whose contribution to Shinyalu will be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Shinyalu. May his soul rest in peace,” said Governor Barasa.





File image of Fernandes Barasa and the late Daniel Khamasi.



Khamasi served as the Shinyalu MP for two terms between 1997 and 2007. He was first elected on a Ford Kenya ticket before joining Narc Kenya in 2002.





In the 2007 general election, Khamasi was defeated by Charles Lugano, who ran on an ODM party ticket.





This comes just days after Former Likuyani Member of Parliament Enoch Kibunguchy Wamalwa passed away following a long battle with illness.





In a statement on Tuesday, December 23, Lugari Member of Parliament Nabii Nabwera confirmed Kibunguchy’s death, saying he passed on at a hospital in Eldoret.





Nabwera mourned the former MP as a man with whom he shared many moments of reflection and guidance.





“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and elder, Hon. Dr. Enock Wamalwa Kibunguchy, the former Member of Parliament for Likuyani Constituency. Receiving this news has left a heavy weight on my heart, as I mourn not just a leader, but a man I knew personally and shared many moments of reflection and guidance with.





“Dr. Kibunguchy was born on 20th August 1953 and passed on peacefully at an Eldoret hospital after a prolonged illness. His departure marks the end of a life devoted selflessly to service and the upliftment of his people,” said Nabwera.





Kibunguchy first served as a Member of Parliament for Lugari from 2003 to 2007, succeeding the late Cyrus Jirongo. Following the subdivision of the constituency, he became the founding MP for Likuyani and served two consecutive terms between 2013 and 2022