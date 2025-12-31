Editor's Review Co-operatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya has announced that he is ready to leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 30, during the burial of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, Oparanya said he was willing to make the sacrifice of quitting ODM for the sake of the Luhya community unity.

The former Kakamega governor described the Luhya community as a sleeping giant, emphasizing that it is essential for them to unite to build a stronger and more influential voice.

“I want to say this before you, if we are a problem, I am ready to leave the ODM party.

“I want to state clearly here that we should unite together. Because I know that if we come together, we have a sleeping giant in this country,” said the Co-operatives CS.

File image of CS Wycliffe Oparanya.

Oparanya is a long-term member of the ODM party and previously served as its Deputy Party Leader.

He left the position in August 2024 after being appointed by President William Ruto to the Cabinet under the broad-based government arrangement.

His remarks come days after Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi announced a plan to quit ODM.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 23, Omondi said he will not seek re-election under the ODM party in the 2027 general election.

He revealed he will contest the Suba South parliamentary seat under a new political outfit.

“It is not my intention to seek re-election on an ODM ticket. I think I will run for re-election on a different party. Which party it is or who I am associating with those; we will discuss later.

“The only thing I can say is that it is not one of the known parties; it will be a new party,” Omondi stated.

The ODM lawmaker expressed doubts that the party will conduct credible nominations in 2027.

Omondi claimed that the ODM party will do zoning, which will then lock out certain candidates.

He also suggested that the ODM party might be getting direction from somewhere else.

The Suba South MP pointed out that following the death of Raila Odinga, the party quickly appointed Oburu Oginga as the acting leader without him even being aware of the process.

“What that implies is that that call came from somewhere else, and that worried me because it therefore seems ODM is getting directions and control from somewhere else,” Omondi added.