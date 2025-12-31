Editor's Review Treasury CS John Mbadi has taken a swipe at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna after he claimed the Sindo road in Homa Bay County was in a bad condition.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 31, Mbadi accused the ODM Party Secretary General of unfairly criticizing the road project.

The Treasury CS went on to Mbadi to argue that the Luo community has historically played a central role in Kenya’s political struggles and should now prioritize economic empowerment.

“Heard Edwin Sifuna cast aspersions on the status of Sindo road. I wish to remind him, Luos have done enough of political liberation.

“Unapologetically, we are on a pathway towards economic freedom. He's lucky he's a beneficiary of double-bet politics,” said Mbadi.

File image of Edwin Sifuna.

On Tuesday, December 30, during the burial of former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo, Sifuna said he arrived late due to the poor road conditions in Sindo.

The Nairobi Senator mentioned that he had taken his family there, and while on his way to Lugari, he was stuck.

“I want to apologize for arriving as if I’m late. I was very far away. I took my family to rest in a place called Sindo, where we are often told the Treasury is asleep.

“There is no road there, so I got stuck and ended up arriving late,” said Senator Sifuna.

The 74-kilometre Mbita–Sindo–Kiabuya–Sori Road project was launched by President William Ruto in October 2023.

The road, which links Homa Bay and Migori counties, is expected to open up a vital transport corridor connecting fishing towns, farmlands and key trading centres along Lake Victoria.

Interior Principal Secretary on November 21 said the project is already transforming the region’s economic landscape and improving connectivity, thereby boosting trade and access to markets.

“The route, which traverses through the Ruma National Park and fertile agricultural zones, is also attracting new investments in tourism and the blue economy, with better access to hotels, landing sites and fish processing ventures.

“The road is also improving access to schools, health facilities and government services, an essential step toward inclusive socio-economic growth,” PS Omollo said.