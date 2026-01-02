Editor's Review Emergency responders were immediately dispatched to the scene to manage the situation.

A 16-storey building under construction has collapsed in the South C area of Nairobi.

According to a statement by the Red Cross on Friday, January 2, no casualties have been reported following the incident that occurred early in the morning.

In a brief statement, the Kenya Red Cross confirmed that emergency responders were immediately dispatched to the scene to manage the situation.

"Early this morning, a building under construction collapsed in the Shopping Centre area of South C, Nairobi County. A multi-agency response team is on site managing the situation," the Red Cross said.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been established, with investigations expected to commence once the site has been secured and assessed by relevant authorities.

More details are expected to follow as the Kenya Red Cross and other agencies continue their assessment of the scene.

Two weeks ago, the National Construction Authority (NCA) issued a public alert after detecting structural problems at a high-rise development on Peponi Road in Westlands, Nairobi.

The authority reported on Wednesday, December 17, that the residential building, which was still under construction, showed clear signs of structural compromise.

The project had been designed to feature three basement levels and thirteen floors above ground.

Following the discovery, construction activities were halted immediately, and the site was sealed off to protect public safety.

The NCA deployed a multi-agency technical team to evaluate the damage and determine whether the building could be repaired or would need to be demolished.

Security forces and disaster management teams took control of the Westlands site, while residents of nearby buildings were advised to relocate temporarily as a precautionary measure.

"The area surrounding the site is currently under the control of the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) and the National Police Service. As a precautionary safety measure, neighbouring occupants have been alerted and advised to vacate, pending further technical assessments temporarily," the statement read in part.