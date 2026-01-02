Editor's Review Kingi described their relationship as extending beyond the professional realm.

Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi is mourning the death of his bodyguard in what he described as a sudden and devastating loss.

In a statement on Friday, January 2, Kingi expressed profound grief over the unexpected passing of Corporal John Lwane Lumumba, who had been serving as his security detail.

"Gone too soon my young brother. The cruel hand of death has snatched you so fast. One minute we are having a walk and chatting jovially, and the next minute I'm called to be informed that you are no more," Kingi said in an emotional tribute.

The Senate Speaker revealed that the death occurred with shocking suddenness, noting that Lumumba had been okay days leading up to his death.

Kingi described their relationship as extending beyond the professional realm, emphasizing that Lumumba was not merely an employee but a cherished member of his inner circle.

"To me you were not just a bodyguard, you were family. I admired the way you discharged your duty with utmost dedication, professionalism and loyalty," the Speaker added.

The circumstances surrounding Lumumba's death remain unclear at the time of publication, with no official statement yet released regarding the cause or exact time of death.

The death of Lumumba adds to a somber list of losses involving security personnel and close aides to prominent Kenyan political figures in recent months.

In April 2025, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lost his longtime aide and bodyguard, George Oduor, who died at Nairobi West Hospital after a two-week hospitalization.

Oduor had been a constant presence at Raila's side during political rallies and public appearances, earning widespread respect among political circles.

Just a month later, in May 2025, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba announced the passing of Corporal Jonah Kemboi Rotich, who had served as his bodyguard for eighteen years.

Rotich died after battling multiple health complications and was laid to rest in Eldoret on June 3, 2025.