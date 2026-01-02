Editor's Review The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has raised concern over the arrest and continued detention of Mombasa-based journalist Peter Mwita Maseke.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has raised concern over the arrest and continued detention of Mombasa-based journalist Peter Mwita Maseke.

In a statement on Thursday, January 1, MCK stated that it wants the detained journalist to be released on free bond as investigations continue, noting that his detention lacks transparency and justification.

It explained that police are linking Mwita’s detention to information circulated on WhatsApp concerning criminal gangs allegedly operating in the Kisauni area of Mombasa County.

"The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) wants Peter Mwita Maseke, a journalist working for Alshifaa Media Group based in Mombasa County, to be given a free bond following his detention by police under unclear circumstances.

"Police are holding him in relation to the authorship of information on the organisation of criminal gangs operating in the Kisauni area in Mombasa County, which was circulated on the WhatsApp platform," the statement read.

According to MCK, Mwita’s interaction with the police began when he was summoned to record a statement, a process that later escalated into an arrest.

The council condemned the arrest, saying it amounts to an attack on journalism and an attempt to intimidate reporters who expose issues of public concern.

"Mwita was summoned to record a statement on December 30, 2025, which later led to his arrest on December 31.

"The arrest of Mwita for journalistic work relating to matters of public interest is a blatant attempt to silence whistleblowers and push journalists into self-censorship. Police should not misuse or deny other Kenyans' legitimate rights, including the right to bail," the statement added.

MCK reminded both national and county governments that media freedom is guaranteed under the constitution and is essential to democracy.

"The Council wishes to remind the national and local government that Articles 33 and 34 of the Constitution protect the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media. These rights are fundamental to a democratic society," the statement further read.

MCK further criticised the use of cybercrime laws against journalists, warning that such actions undermine constitutional protections and professional journalistic standards.

"The use of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act to intimidate and harass journalists is unfortunate. Any attempt by the police or local administration to compel Mwita to reveal his sources or to intimidate him into silence is a direct breach of these professional standards and a violation of the Constitution of Kenya," the statement explained.

File image of Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo

A such, MCK demanded an end to what it termed harassment and urged the country’s top police leadership to intervene.

"The Council demands the immediate cessation of harassment against Mwita and calls upon the Inspector General of Police to ensure that officers respect the boundary between law enforcement and media freedom," the statement concluded.

This comes a month after MCK condemned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over remarks he made against Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo.

The comments were made on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, where Gachagua openly criticised the journalist and called for his dismissal.

In a statement on Thursday, December 4, the council has warned that such comments by a senior political figure put the journalist’s life at risk.

"The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) strongly condemns the reckless and dangerous remarks made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on 3 December 2025, in which he publicly named Citizen IV journalist Stephen Letoo, labelling him "the worst journalist", accusing him of bias, and demanding his dismissal by Royal Media Services.

"Such targeted attacks on individual journalists by senior political figures are utterly unacceptable and pose a direct threat to their safety and lives. In a climate already fraught with insecurity at political rallies, church gatherings, and public events-where disputes over mobilisation often escalate into violence singling out a journalist by name constitutes incitement and places him in grave personal danger," the statement read.

MCK stated that the country is entering a sensitive political period and the media must be allowed to operate freely.

"As Kenya edges towards electioneering ahead of the 2027 General Election, this is precisely the time when citizens and the media must be free to scrutinise aspiring leaders, examine their records, and report facts without fear or favour," the statement added.

MCK further criticised leaders who use intimidation while claiming to support democracy and reminded political leaders that media freedom is protected by the Constitution.

"When figures who claim to champion democracy resort to intimidation and demand the sacking of journalists simply for fulfilling their constitutional duty, they must be unequivocally condemned.

"The Media Council remindd Gachagua and all political actors that media freedom and journalists' safety are non-negotiable, enshrined in Article 34 of the Constitution and fundamental to our democracy," the statement further read.

MCK called on security agencies to ensure journalists are protected, adding that the media will continue doing its work despite intimidation.

"We urge all leaders, current and former, to immediately stop targeting, threatening, or inciting harm against journalists. We further call on law-enforcement agencies to note such statements and provide adequate protection to media workers who face growing risks while carrying out their duties.

"The media will not be silenced by intimidation. Those seeking public office must accept scrutiny rather than attempt to suppress it," the statement concluded.