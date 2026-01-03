Editor's Review Seven critically injured victims were taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

Six people have died, and several others sustained critical injuries following a fatal collision involving a bus and a matatu along Mombasa Road at Katumani near Konza City.

According to a statement by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti on Saturday, January 3, the tragic accident occurred on Friday, January 2.

Emergency response teams from Muumandu and Kyumbi were immediately deployed to conduct rescue and evacuation operations.

Governor Ndeti confirmed that six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Seven critically injured victims were taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital, where they are currently receiving specialized medical care.

"Rescue operations at the scene have been completed, and relevant authorities are managing traffic and conducting investigations to establish the cause of the accident," the statement reads.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

She also issued a safety advisory to motorists, urging them to exercise heightened caution on the roads as schools reopen for Term One, which is expected to result in increased traffic volumes across the country.

Machakos County rescue operations.

This comes a few days after another deadly road accident claimed four lives along the Meru-Nanyuki highway.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at approximately 1 a.m., in the Timau area, when a Toyota Hilux pickup traveling at high speed towards Nanyuki experienced a mechanical failure.

The vehicle's right front tyre detached while in motion, causing the driver to lose control and collide head-on with an oncoming Probox.

Two passengers in the Hilux died instantly, while the Probox driver and a female passenger also perished at the scene.

Four other occupants from both vehicles suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The bodies were taken to the mortuary for identification and post-mortem examinations, while police towed the wreckage and launched investigations into the circumstances of that crash.