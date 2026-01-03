Editor's Review Alliance High School has unveiled a new state-of-the-art dining hall with a seating capacity of 2,400 learners, delivered by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

Alliance High School has unveiled a new state-of-the-art dining hall with a seating capacity of 2,400 learners, delivered by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

In a statement on Saturday, January 3, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the new facility will be ready to welcome students as they resume learning next week.

"As students prepare to return for a new school year starting next week, Alliance High School in Kiambu County now welcomes them to the soon to be commissioned, new, state-of-the-art dining hall, delivered by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development - Kenya to elevate the daily student experience," he said.

Omollo noted that the dining hall has been designed to comfortably accommodate a large number of students at once, while promoting efficiency and a sense of community.

"With seating for 2,400 learners, the facility offers a spacious, modern and comfortable environment that promotes dignity, efficiency and community during meal times," he added.

Omollo further noted that the project aligns with the government’s preparedness for education reforms and the expected increase in student numbers at the Senior School level under the new curriculum.

"The facility expands the school's capacity to serve a growing student population in readiness for the rollout of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum at Senior School level this year, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring that CBE delivers a transformative and effective learning experience for all learners," he further said.

Elsewhere, this comes barely a day after the Ministry of Education announced adjustments to the Grade 10 Senior School placement process, opening a new window for learners and parents seeking revisions.

In a statement on Friday, January 2, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos confirmed that the first revision of placements has already been concluded and that learners who have been placed can now access their joining instructions online.

"The first revision of placements to Grade 10 of Senior School was completed on 29th December, 2025. Joining instructions for learners already placed have been accessible on the placement portal ([www.placement.education.go.ke](http://www.placement.education.go.ke)) effective 30th December, 2025," the statement read.

Migos further announced that learners who are dissatisfied with their current placement will be given another chance to request a review within a specified period.

"As earlier indicated, interested learners will have a further opportunity to apply for review of their placement from 6th January, 2026, to 9th January, 2026," the statement added.

Migos explained that the second review phase is intended to allow families to formally justify why a learner’s placement should be reconsidered, provided the reasons given can be verified.

"The revision will provide parents, guardians and learners the opportunity to provide legitimate and verifiable grounds to justify a reconsideration of the initial or revised placement," the statement further read.

Migos also explained that the review mechanism has been structured to protect learners’ right to education, make effective use of available school resources, and respond to genuine placement challenges through accessible channels.

"In order to ensure unhindered access to education and enhance optimal utilization of available resources while addressing genuine outstanding placement needs, requests for further review may be initiated through the learner's Junior School or at the Senior School of interest," the statement continued.

Migos also clarified that all applications for placement review must follow established procedures and be submitted by school heads through the official system to ensure consistency and accountability.

"The requests shall be submitted by the Head of Institution through the placement portal and duly processed in accordance with the protocols that have already been issued by the Ministry," the statement concluded.