Editor's Review The lawmaker was roughed out of the scene after professing loyalty to President Ruto.

Lamu Woman Representative Monicah Marubu was roughed up after her sentiments at the funeral service of Alice Gakuya, the mother of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.

Marubu had joined other politicians at the burial service held at the Makomboki Primary School grounds in Kigumo, Murang'a County, on Saturday, January 3.

The MP invited her predicament when she acknowledged President William Ruto's 'Singapore' narrative, noting that Murang'a had succeeded in development, suggesting Ruto's regime had delivered much for the county.

She concluded by declaring that the president would be re-elected, using the two-term lingo.

"As Muthoni, you are all in Singapore... But I don't belong to the one-term side; I belong to the two-term side," she was heard saying before the heckling overpowered her.

Mourners at the funeral service of James Gakuya's mother.

The lawmaker would not finish her speech, as the crowd continued heckling, before the microphone was switched off.

She was then dragged from the podium and roughed out of the scene, with the service stopping for a moment.

It took the intervention of other leaders who cushioned her and led her out of the podium.

Meanwhile, former Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria left the funeral service before he could speak.

Kuria claimed he was notified of a plot by goons to rough him up, accusing former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua of masterminding the alleged scheme.

"I have just left Makomboki, where I had gone to condole with James Gakuya as we laid to rest his dear mum, Alice Wangari Gskiuya. I left when I learnt of a plot to cause violence against those perceived to be opposed to Rigathi Gachagua," Kuria noted.

At the same time, Kuria condemned the attack on the Lamu woman representative.

According to him, the spectacle was an indication of cowardice on the side of Gachagua and his loyalists.

The former CS vowed to take on Gachagua politically going forward.

"What I did not know is they could go to the extent of assaulting a woman – Lamu Women Rep Muthoni Marubu. I have asked before whether Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki or Uhuru Kenyatta could order violence against women. Mr Rigathi Gachagua, you are a coward, a despot and a dangerous man. From today prepare for battle royale. You have crossed the red line," he said.