The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has extended the registration deadline for its Phase III grassroots elections scheduled for January 10, 2026.

In a notice on Saturday, January 3, UDA National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Anthony Mwaura announced that the registration period has been extended to Monday, January 5, 2026, at 4:00 P.M.

Mwaura noted that the extension was granted to accommodate party members returning from the festive season and to allow sufficient time for registration, verification, and validation of members’ details.

“The National Elections Board of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) hereby informs all concerned parties that the registration period for Phase III Polling Centre-Level Grassroots Elections slated for Saturday, 10th January 2026, has been extended.

“This extension has been granted to accommodate party members returning from the festivities and to provide them with sufficient time to register, verify, and validate their details with the party. The registration deadline, initially set for Saturday, January 3, 2026, has been extended to Monday, January 5, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.,” Mwaura stated.

File image of National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman Anthony Mwaura.

THE UDA NEB Chairperson also urged eligible party members and aspiring candidates to complete their registration within the extended period.

On December 4, 2025, the ruling party announced it would conduct grassroots elections across 20 counties where party polls are yet to be held.

In a statement, Mwaura said the move was arrived at after deliberations between senior party officials.

"Following the joint meeting between the UDA Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Elections Board (NEB) chaired by Deputy Party Leader Kithure Kindiki, it was resolved that the party conduct Grassroots Elections in the remaining twenty (20) counties where the polls have not been held," the statement read.

Counties where the elections will be conducted include: Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Meru, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Baringo, and Bomet.

Others are: Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho, Laikipia, Nakuru, Nandi, Samburu, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, and Vihiga.