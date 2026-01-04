Editor's Review Babu Owino claimed the Kileleshwa MCA posed a danger to his life after drawing out his firearm and hitting him with it.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has claimed that he was confronted by Kileleshwa ward representative Robert Alai at a Nairobi hotel on Saturday, January 3.

In a statement shared via Facebook on Sunday, January 4, the legislator narrated that he had driven himself to the restaurant along Lenana Road, where he met an unnamed clergyman oblivious to the incident that lay ahead.

"I drove myself to the venue and arrived at approximately 3:40 p.m. We held our discussions for about twenty minutes, after which I stood up to leave," Babu said.

On noticing a group of people familiar to him in the hotel, he walked toward them for pleasantries before leaving the establishment.

He later learnt that Alai was in that company.

Babu narrated that on seeing him, Alai stood and advanced an attack on him. The MCA cited the attacks sustained against his wife on the internet, claiming that Babu was behind the vitriol through his loyalists.

"As I was departing, I noticed a group of people known to me seated at an adjacent table. Out of courtesy, I approached the table and greeted those present, including the MCA for Kileleshwa Ward, Robert Alai. Without provocation, he accused me of being behind alleged social media attacks on his wife," Babu explained.

Embakasi East MP in a past court appearance as a lawyer.

Babu stated that his efforts to engage Alai in a calm manner failed.

The MCA would not have any of the MP's explanations, escalating his aggression against him, at some point drawing out his gun and hitting him on the chest with it.

"I calmly explained that I do not know his wife, that she has never wronged me in any way, and that I have no reason whatsoever to involve innocent family members in politics. It is not my style to advance my politics by attacking women. I hold out respected ladies in the highest regard. I further pointed out that I do not even engage him personally, and therefore could not have engaged his wife. At that point, Hon. Alai became aggressive, pushed me, drew a pistol, and struck me on the chest and jaw with it, all in full view of patrons at the establishment," Babu stated.

Babu, in the face of the confrontation, maintained his calm as he urged the worked-up MCA to de-escalate and engage him on the issue at hand.

Alai is said to have calmed down moments later, choosing to listen to the MP's arguments.

"I stood my ground and urged him to calm down, asking him to explain what wrong I had committed to warrant such a violent reaction. He appeared to cool down, and we briefly sat, with another person positioning himself between us," the MP narrated.

But the MCA's calm would not last, as he would come up again, this time pouring water on the MP's face.

On noting that Alai was determined for a fight, Babu left the establishment and advanced to the Kilimani Police Station, where he formally lodged a complaint against the MCA.

"He again turned hostile, picked a glass of water from the table, and poured it on my face. By then, a crowd had gathered, disturbed by his conduct. Upon witnessing this escalation of affairs, and wishing to avoid any physical confrontation, I then immediately left the premises and proceeded to Kilimani Police Station, where I reported the matter," Babu said.

The MP linked the violent conduct to his stance against the current regime.

He called on the state investigators to thoroughly work on his plaint and take appropriate action against the MCA.

Babu has in the recent past been at odds with a section of ODM politicians who accuse him of being an agent of the United Opposition seeking to wreck the Orange party.

During the late Raila Odinga's funeral last October, the MP claimed attacks had been planned against him.

According to him, his dissent from the broad-based regime has earned him enemies within ODM, even admitting that he may be denied the ticket to vie for the Nairobi governorship.