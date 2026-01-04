Editor's Review Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna has been put on notice and warned of imminent forcible ejection from ODM.

Narok senator Ledama Olekina has cautioned his Nairobi counterpart, Senator Edwin Sifuna, against advancing his offensive against other officials of ODM.

Sifuna, who is also the secretary general of the party, has lately been an aggressor targeting the ODM officials who are leaning toward President William Ruto's regime.

The latest to suffer his verbal attack was Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who is also the leader of the minority in the National Assembly.

Sifuna, while speaking at a funeral service in Murang'a, accused Junet and his ilk of bungling the 2022 presidential vote to the detriment of the late Raila Odinga.

Reacting to Sifuna's outbursts, Olekina warned him that he would not be entertained to wreck the party from within.

He counselled the Nairobi senator to leave of his own volition, or he would be forcefully ejected from the party.

"If you want to leave the ODM party, go ahead — no one is stopping you! Don’t wait to be kicked out, because that’s exactly what will happen soon! Enough with the empty threats — this noise is getting out of hand!" Ledama told Sifuna.

Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna.

Sifuna's woes in ODM come amid persuasions by former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua who wants him to join the United Opposition.

Sifuna is part of the wing that resists any collaboration between ODM and Ruto.

In his public statements, Sifuna has consistently maintained that ODM will not pursue any alliance that could bolster Ruto’s 2027 re-election campaign.

During a press briefing last year, Gachagua extended an invitation to Sifuna to join the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and use it as his political vehicle for the 2027 elections.

Siuna is keen on defending his senatorial post.

The former deputy president argued that the senator would find little support within ODM, whose senior figures appear increasingly aligned with Ruto.

He further claimed that Ruto, having allegedly "bought" ODM, was intent on sidelining influential members who oppose his agenda.

“William Ruto has said that once he controls ODM, he doesn’t want Sifuna there,” Gachagua asserted.

Turning directly to Sifuna, he said:

“Edwin Sifuna, my brother, you are a capable leader. If ODM expels you, DCP will welcome you. You are an effective senator for Nairobi, and I would support DCP backing your bid to retain that seat.”

Gachagua advised Sifuna to consider shifting to DCP, or even the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party, so he could retain his brand of politics.