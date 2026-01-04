Editor's Review Renowned cleric Prophet David Owuor has challenged the government to conduct an investigation into alleged faith healings linked to his ministry.

Renowned cleric Prophet David Owuor has called on the government to conduct an investigation into alleged faith healings linked to his ministry.

In a statement on Sunday, January 5, he said his ministry has medical documentation covering numerous cases of individuals who claim to have been healed during his crusades.

Owuor urged the government, through the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), to subject these claims to thorough medical scrutiny.

"Given that we have extensive medical documentation spanning numerous cases, we're calling on the Government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Health and the KMPDC, to conduct a thorough, formal investigation of these documented healings. We're not asking for blind acceptance. We're asking for an examination," he said.

Owuor added that once the proposed investigation is concluded, its findings should be made public to allow Kenyans to make informed judgments.

"Once the said investigation is complete, we believe the findings should be made public. Kenyans deserve to know what's actually happening whether these healings hold up under scrutiny or not," he added.

This comes barely a day after KMPDC issued a warning following claims that serious medical conditions were healed through faith-based interventions at a crusade in Nakuru.

In a statement on Saturday, January 3, KMPDC CEO David Kariuki outlined the risks such claims pose to public health, insisting that medical practice in Kenya is governed by scientific and ethical standards.

"The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has taken note of recent media reports and public discourse concerning claims of faith-based healing for serious medical conditions, including HIV/AIDS, cancer, blindness, deafness, muteness and physical disabilities," the statement read.

File image of Prophet David Owuor during a past service

KMPDC explained that the statements, reportedly made by medical practitioners in a religious setting, raise questions about public safety and professional conduct.

"These claims, attributed to certain medical practitioners during a religious crusade in Nakuru, have raised profound concerns regarding public health safety and professional ethics. The Council unequivocally condemns such statements by medical practitioners, which are based on unverified claims," the statement added.

KMPDC reiterated that all treatments must be evidence-based, properly tested, and approved, and warning that unsupported claims about curing life-threatening diseases can mislead patients and cause serious harm.

"As the statutory body responsible for regulating medical and dental practice in Kenya, KMPDC wishes to state that all medical treatments and interventions must be grounded in scientific evidence, rigorous testing, and regulatory approval. Claims of healing for chronic or life-threatening conditions, such as HIV/AIDS or cancer, require verifiable medical documentation and cannot be accepted without independent verification by qualified healthcare professionals.

"Unsubstantiated claims especially by health professionals may mislead vulnerable individuals and deter them from seeking proven therapies, potentially leading to worsened health outcomes, drug resistance, or loss of life," the statement further read.

While acknowledging the role of faith and spirituality, KMPDC warned that abandoning prescribed treatment in favour of unproven alternatives contradicts public health guidelines and places patients at serious risk.

"While faith and spiritual beliefs play an important role in many people's lives, relying solely on unverified healing methods for serious illnesses can pose grave risks. KMPDC strongly advises the public against abandoning prescribed medical treatments, such as for HIV/AIDS, diabetes, hypertension, epilepsy and other chronic conditions in favour of unproven alternatives as such actions contradict established public health guidelines," the statement continued.

KMPDC also confirmed that investigations are underway in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other regulators, noting that disciplinary or legal action will be taken against any practitioners found to have breached regulations.

"KMPDC is working closely with the Ministry of Health and other regulatory bodies to investigate these claims. Appropriate actions will be taken against any practitioner (or health professional) in order to safeguard public health, uphold medical ethics and protect citizens from misinformation. This includes potential legal measures against any practices that endanger lives or violate health regulations," the statement added.