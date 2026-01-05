Editor's Review Police in Nairobi have confiscated a firearm belonging to Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai following an incident involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Police in Nairobi have confiscated a firearm belonging to Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai following an incident involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at a restaurant in Kilimani.

Speaking on Sunday, January 4, Kilimani OCPD Patricia Yegon said the firearm was seized, and both politicians recorded statements at the station.

"The MCA had a firearm, which was confiscated, and it is currently at the Kilimani Police Station. The reports were taken; the two politicians appeared before Kilimani Police Station at the DCI office and made their statements," she said.

In a statement earlier Sunday, Owino claimed that he was confronted by Alai at the restaurant on Saturday, January 3, and physically assaulted.

The legislator narrated that he had driven himself to the restaurant along Lenana Road, where he met an unnamed clergyman oblivious to the incident that lay ahead.

"I drove myself to the venue and arrived at approximately 3:40 p.m. We held our discussions for about twenty minutes, after which I stood up to leave," he said.

On noticing a group of people familiar to him in the hotel, Babu walked toward them for pleasantries before leaving the establishment.

He later learnt that Alai was in that company.

Babu narrated that on seeing him, Alai stood and advanced an attack on him.

The MCA cited the attacks sustained against his wife on the internet, claiming that Babu was behind the vitriol through his loyalists.

"As I was departing, I noticed a group of people known to me seated at an adjacent table. Out of courtesy, I approached the table and greeted those present, including the MCA for Kileleshwa Ward, Robert Alai. Without provocation, he accused me of being behind alleged social media attacks on his wife," he explained.

File image of Babu Owino

Babu stated that his efforts to engage Alai in a calm manner failed.

The MCA would not have any of the MP's explanations, escalating his aggression against him, at some point drawing out his gun and hitting him on the chest with it.

"I calmly explained that I do not know his wife, that she has never wronged me in any way, and that I have no reason whatsoever to involve innocent family members in politics. It is not my style to advance my politics by attacking women. I hold out respected ladies in the highest regard.

"I further pointed out that I do not even engage him personally, and therefore could not have engaged his wife. At that point, Hon. Alai became aggressive, pushed me, drew a pistol, and struck me on the chest and jaw with it, all in full view of patrons at the establishment," he stated.

Babu, in the face of the confrontation, maintained his calm as he urged the worked-up MCA to de-escalate and engage him on the issue at hand.

Alai is said to have calmed down moments later, choosing to listen to the MP's arguments.

"I stood my ground and urged him to calm down, asking him to explain what wrong I had committed to warrant such a violent reaction. He appeared to cool down, and we briefly sat, with another person positioning himself between us," the MP narrated.

But the MCA's calm would not last, as he would come up again, this time pouring water on the MP's face.

On noting that Alai was determined for a fight, Babu left the establishment and advanced to the Kilimani Police Station, where he formally lodged a complaint against the MCA.

"He again turned hostile, picked a glass of water from the table, and poured it on my face. By then, a crowd had gathered, disturbed by his conduct. Upon witnessing this escalation of affairs, and wishing to avoid any physical confrontation, I then immediately left the premises and proceeded to Kilimani Police Station, where I reported the matter," he said.

Babu linked the violent conduct to his stance against the current regime and called on the state investigators to work on his complaint and take action against the MCA.