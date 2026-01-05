Editor's Review Nine people have been confirmed dead after being involved in a nasty road accident at Karai area in Naivasha along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Nine people have been confirmed dead after being involved in a nasty road accident at Karai area in Naivasha along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident occurred on Monday, January 5, at around 2 am after a Greenline bus collided with a 14-seater matatu belonging to Nanyuki Cabs Sacco.

Preliminary investigations have disclosed that the deceased passengers in the accident include two minors.

Photos of the accident, as seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, showed the matatu with extensive damage to its front end and one side, while the bus was partially wrecked at the front.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross said that several passengers were also injured during the early morning crash.

File image of the Greenline bus which was involved in an accident at Naiavasha.

The injured passengers were taken to Naivasha District Hospital to receive immediate medical care.

The accident comes just days after 6 people lost their lives in another road crash along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident happened after a matatu and a trailer collided head-on at the Kikopey area in Gilgil.

According to eyewitness accounts, the crash was caused by brake failure on the truck, resulting in devastating consequences.

Images seen by Nairobi Leo show the front part of the trailer completely damaged, with the matatu sustaining severe damage in the impact.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with emergency response teams working to evacuate victims from the wreckage.

On Friday, January 2, 6 passengers were killed in another road accident along Mombasa Road at Katumani near Konza City.

The accident involved a bus that collided with a matatu, leaving six passengers dead at the scene and seven others critically injured.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti confirmed that the injured passengers were evacuated to Machakos Level 5 Hospital for specialized medical care.

Governor Ndeti urged all motorists to exercise heightened caution on the roads as schools reopened for Term One, warning of increased traffic volumes expected across the country.