Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has dismissed allegations of drawing a gun on Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at a restaurant in Kilimani.

Speaking on Monday, January 5, Alai said he was at the Cedar restaurant when Babu, who was sitting at another table, approached to greet him.

Alai said he told the Embakasi East MP he was not comfortable greeting him, but Babu started pushing his head.

“We were at Cedars restaurant in Kilimani, we were sitting together with others, Babu was sitting at a different table, and he came to greet us, and I told him I was not comfortable greeting him.

“He started to push my head, telling me how he will ‘arrange’ me in the Nairobi City County, which he said is capturing,” Alai recounted.

The Kileleshwa MCA noted that he insisted he was not interested in the Nairobi gubernatorial seat but urged Babu to keep family out of politics.

Alai alleged that the ODM MP got agitated and kept pushing his head despite the requests to leave him alone.

“I urged him when doing politics, he should not involve family members because that route becomes bad for us, he started becoming very agitated, he continued pushing my head, I told him I don’t want to great him just go home because I knew this thing has been very uncomfortable to me and I have bever addressed it in any forum,” Alai stated.

The Kileleshwa MCA denied drawing a gun on Babu, saying he only stood up and pushed the lawmaker back.

Alai explained that there was a gun on his waist, but a colleague seated next to him took the gun during the confrontation.

“He kept pushing my head, so when I stood up and pushed him back, he has now brought in other issues because I didn’t draw a gun on him.

“There was a gun on my waist, but I didn’t draw it. The person sitting next to me saw the gun because I was wearing a shirt only and took the gun, and then Babu claims I drew a gun on him,” Alai added.

The ODM MCA insisted that there is CCTV footage at the restaurant that would show he didn’t draw a gun on Babu.

Alai’s remarks come after police officers confiscated his firearm following the incident.

Speaking on Sunday, January 4, Kilimani OCPD Patricia Yegon said the firearm was seized, and both politicians recorded statements at the station.

"The MCA had a firearm, which was confiscated, and it is currently at the Kilimani Police Station. The reports were taken; the two politicians appeared before Kilimani Police Station at the DCI office and made their statements," she said.

On Sunday, Babu claimed he was assaulted by Alai, with the MCA citing attacks sustained against his wife on the internet, claiming that Babu was behind the vitriol through his loyalists.

The Embakasi East MP stated that his efforts to engage Alai in a calm manner failed.

The MCA would not have any of the MP's explanations, escalating his aggression against him, at some point drawing out his gun and hitting him on the chest with it.

"I calmly explained that I do not know his wife, that she has never wronged me in any way, and that I have no reason whatsoever to involve innocent family members in politics. It is not my style to advance my politics by attacking women. I hold out respected ladies in the highest regard.

"I further pointed out that I do not even engage him personally, and therefore could not have engaged his wife. At that point, Hon. Alai became aggressive, pushed me, drew a pistol, and struck me on the chest and jaw with it, all in full view of patrons at the establishment," he stated.

Babu then left the establishment and advanced to the Kilimani Police Station, where he formally lodged a complaint against the MCA.

"He again turned hostile, picked a glass of water from the table, and poured it on my face. By then, a crowd had gathered, disturbed by his conduct. Upon witnessing this escalation of affairs, and wishing to avoid any physical confrontation, I then immediately left the premises and proceeded to Kilimani Police Station, where I reported the matter," he said.