Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has appealed to SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk following the shutdown of Starlink internet services in Uganda.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has appealed to SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk following the shutdown of Starlink internet services in Uganda.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, Wine raised concerns over the move that has occurred just days before the country’s January 15 elections.

Wine stated that Starlink’s shutdown in Uganda had cut off citizens’ access to the internet ahead of the election that the opposition views as a peaceful opportunity to end President Yoweri Museveni’s decades-long rule.

"Elon Musk, here in Uganda, your Starlink has disabled citizens' access to its internet just days to the January 15th election in which we seek to peacefully end Yoweri Museveni’s 40-year-old dictatorship.

"Like other dictators, Museveni has suffocated free expression, engaged in mass killings, brutally persecuted the opposition, and suppressed citizens' rights - among other atrocities," he said.

Wine appealed for the restoration of Starlink services, arguing that internet access is essential for citizens to communicate freely.

"Please reactivate Starlink internet access in Uganda so that citizens can be able to communicate and stand a fair chance at shaping their destiny. Democracy dies in darkness," he added.

Wine attached a letter addressed to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in which Starlink’s Market Access Director Ben MacWilliams explained that Starlink Uganda is not licensed and does not sell or market satellite internet services in the country.

"I am in receipt of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) letter concerning the illegal use of satellite internet services by individuals in Uganda. To be clear, Starlink Uganda itself is not selling or marketing satellite internet services in Uganda because it is not yet licensed by the UCC," the letter read.

MacWilliams stated that the company became aware, through the UCC’s communication, that Starlink services were being used illegally in Uganda and that the company had taken swift action in response.

"Because of your letter, however, we are aware that satellite services provided by affiliates of Starlink Uganda (collectively, "Starlink") are being used illegally in the country. Please be advised that we have taken action to rapidly and decisively respond to the concerns raised by the UCC," the letter added.

MacWilliams noted that Starlink implemented a technical restriction at the start of the year, resulting in a complete shutdown of Starlink terminals in Uganda, and explained how the terminals had been acquired.

"On 01 January 2026, Starlink implemented a new service restriction tool for Uganda. As a result, as of 01 January 2026, there are no Starlink terminals operating in Uganda. Starlink underscores that any individuals who were operating Starlink terminals in Uganda prior to 01 January 2026 had purchased and activated the terminals in countries where Starlink is live and authorized, but then illegally imported them into your country," the letter further read.

MacWilliams concluded by stressing that any prior Starlink use in Uganda was unauthorized and violated the company’s terms of service.

"Any Starlink usage in Uganda was without our approval or consent and in violation of our terms of service. Starlink Uganda has never imported or distributed terminals in Uganda. We reiterate that there are no Starlink terminals operating in Uganda as of 01 January 2026," the letter concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes over a year after Musk responded after President William Ruto remarked that Starlink was introducing healthy competition to local internet providers.

In a statement on X on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Musk echoed Ruto's comments, emphasizing that competition pushes local providers to improve their services.

"As the President of Kenya says, Starlink causes local competitors to provide better services," he posted on X.

Speaking in New York, USA, during a Kenya Business and Investment Roundtable, Ruto claimed that Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa was sometimes not happy with him for introducing Starlink in Kenya.

The Head of State, however, noted that the introduction of Starlink has encouraged Safaricom to improve its services and raise its standards.

"I have my CEO for Safaricom here and sometimes he's not very happy with me for bringing other characters like Elon Musk and others into the space.

"But you see, I keep encouraging Peter that competition helps you keep ahead. And he has been doing pretty well, I must admit. He has really upped his game," he remarked.