The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has issued an advisory as learners travel back to school for the first term of the 2026 academic calendar. Interior

In a statement on Monday, January 5, the ministry urged parents and guardians to ensure that children are safe and always accounted for.

The ministry advised students to travel to school early and to only use recognized public transport services and registered Saccos.

“Students should travel early and avoid late-night travel whenever possible. Use only recognized public transport and registered Saccos when travelling,” read part of the advisory.

The ministry also advised students to look out for one another and travel in groups where possible.

“While on the journey, avoid bad company, stay away from drugs, and do not engage in any criminal activity,” the ministry added.

Further, the ministry called on drivers to prioritize the safety of themselves, passengers, and other road users.

“Drivers are reminded to prioritize the safety of themselves, their passengers, and other road users,” added the ministry.

The advisory comes days after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) called on private motorists, public transport operators, school administrators, and parents to share responsibility in safeguarding children as schools reopen.

NTSA urged all road users to strictly comply with traffic rules, plan their journeys adequately, and avoid night travel due to reduced visibility, particularly following the long holiday break.

The authority emphasized that vehicle owners are expected to have proactively ensured that any vehicles used for transporting children are properly maintained, roadworthy, and fully licensed, including valid insurance, road service licenses, and inspection certificates.

In a strong appeal to parents and guardians, NTSA warned against allowing children to board non-compliant vehicles.

"To further protect our children, we strongly appeal to parents and guardians: do not permit your children to board any non-compliant vehicles," the authority stated.

Basic learning institutions reopened for the first term of the 2026 academic year on Monday.

The first term will run for 13 weeks before the schools close for the April holiday on April 2, 2026.

The schools will, however, break for half term from February 25, 2026, to March 1, 2026.