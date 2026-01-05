Editor's Review The MPs described Kuria's remarks as violent, misogynistic, and dehumanizing.

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) has called upon constitutional and statutory bodies, including the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), to take action against Moses Kuria over remarks targeting Hon. Jayne Kihara on the social media platform X.

The women parliamentarians' caucus described Kuria's remarks as violent, misogynistic, and dehumanizing, noting that they deploy sexualized allegations and defamatory language that incites hostility and violence against women leaders.

"At the heart of this matter is not mere politics but the basic essence of human dignity," the statement read.

"The remarks attributed to Moses Kuria reduce women leaders to speculation about their body, health, grief, and private life, spaces that should never be weaponized in public discourse."

KEWOPA emphasized that such statements reopen wounds, traumatize families, and reinforce the very stigma that women, particularly widows and women in leadership, have fought generations to overcome.

Beyond their cruelty, the remarks raise serious legal and constitutional violations, according to the women's caucus. They violate Article 28 of the Constitution, which guarantees the inherent dignity of every person, and Article 31, which protects the right to privacy, including information relating to one's health.

Section 22 of the HIV and AIDS Prevention and Control Act strictly prohibits and criminalizes the disclosure of a person's real or perceived HIV status without their consent.

"Such disclosure is not merely inappropriate but harmful, unlawful, and punishable under Kenyan law," KEWOPA stated.





File image of Women MPs.

The women's caucus issued three specific demands in response to the incident. First, they condemned the remarks made by Moses Kuria in the strongest terms for their misogynistic, stigmatizing, and unlawful nature.

Second, they demanded that Hon. Moses Kuria issue a formal public apology to Hon. Jayne Kihara and all women leaders affected by his statements.

Third, they called upon relevant constitutional and statutory bodies, including the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), to take note of these remarks and institute appropriate investigative and prosecutorial action against Moses Kuria in accordance with the law.

The former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria posted a series of tweets on January 3, 2026, making allegations about Hon. Jayne Kihara's personal life and health status.

The posts, which have since garnered hundreds of thousands of views, also contained allegations against other women leaders, including Hon. Muthoni Marubu.

The tweets included claims about Kihara's late husband and alleged involvement in violence against fellow woman leader Hon. Muthoni, alongside other deeply personal allegations.

Additional posts contained explicit language and allegations about Hon. Muthoni Marubu Munyaka.