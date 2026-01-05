Editor's Review A court in Kajiado has sentenced a middle-aged man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of defiling a minor.

A court in Kajiado has sentenced a middle-aged man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of defiling a minor.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the court established the circumstances under which the offence was committed and relied on the testimony of the minor to reach its decision.

"In a judgement delivered by Principal Magistrate V. Kachuodho, the court ruled that the accused committed the offence in 2022, by luring the minor from his home under false pretences. The child testified that he was isolated, threatened and subjected to abuse," the statement read.

The ODPP further noted that the court, in determining the sentence, took into account the vulnerability of the victim and the manner in which the offence was carried out.

"The court, while passing the sentence, noted that the defender deliberately targeted a vulnerable child and used intimidation and violence, terming the offence grave and deserving of the maximum punishment under law," the statement added.

The ODPP also highlighted the role of the prosecution team, stating that the evidence presented was sufficient to meet the required legal threshold and reflected its broader commitment to child protection.

"Prosecution, led by Linda Nzioka, presented five witnesses whose consistent and credible testimony proved the case beyond doubt in a conviction that underscores the DPP’s commitment to safeguarding children and holding perpetrators of sexual violence fully accountable," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes months after Kisii Women Representative Dorice Aburi urged the government to consider castration as a punishment for defilement.

Speaking on Monday, November 17, 2025, Aburi called for harsh penalties to deter perpetrators who repeatedly prey on minors.

"My thoughts are, when a man is caught in a defilement act, they should be castrated. I'm pushing for this because some of these men don't just do it once; they do it here and do it there, ruining so many futures for our girls," she stated.

Aburi expressed frustration with repeat offenders who continue to destroy the lives of young girls across the country, arguing that current punishments are insufficient to prevent such heinous crimes.

"Again, some of these men are sick. Just ruining lives," she added.

Aburi compared Kenya's legal framework to other countries where penalties for sexual offenses are more severe, resulting in fewer cases of defilement and assault.

"When you look at other countries, the laws against such acts as assault and defilement are stringent, which is why you will never find such cases as we do here in Kenya. We need to put in place a harsh penalty," she emphasized.

Aburi'e comments came as she witnessed firsthand the impact of sexual violence on families in her county.

"Like you have seen today, parents came with their children, some with younger ones from defilement," she noted, referring to the victims who attended the event seeking support and justice.