The Council of Legal Education has announced collection dates for compliance certificates and final transcripts for candidates who were recently gazetted.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, the Council of Legal Education (CLE) informed all candidates gazetted on December 24, 2025, that their Certificates of Compliance and Final Transcripts are now ready for collection.

According to the notice, candidates are required to collect their documents in person from the Council of Legal Education Offices located at Karen Office Park, Baobab Block, Ground Floor.

The collection period runs from January 8 to January 9, 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on working days.

The council has emphasized that candidates must strictly adhere to the stipulated collection period, as no extensions will be granted.

For exceptional circumstances where a candidate is unable to collect the documents personally, the council has made provisions for authorized representatives.

However, the candidate must notify the council in writing only via email at [email protected], providing the representative's full name and identification details.

The authorized representative must then present their original national identity card or national passport for verification before the documents can be issued on their behalf to the candidate.

The gazettement of these candidates was announced by the Council of Legal Education on December 29, 2025, for the qualified ATP candidates in the second quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year. The council congratulated all gazetted candidates on their achievement.

However, the council was quick to clarify an important distinction that often causes confusion among candidates and members of the public.

In a follow-up statement posted on December 30, 2025, CLE emphasized that the gazettement list represents compliant candidates, not admission to the Bar.

"This is a list of gazettement of compliant candidates, not admission to the Bar. CLE only gazettes candidates who have passed the ATP Examination and successfully undertaken Pupillage. Compliance is only part of the eligibility criteria for admission to the Bar," the council stated.

The statement further clarified that another eligibility criterion includes nationality, and that the issue of eligibility for admission is canvassed before the Hon Chief Justice once a candidate petitions the Hon Chief Justice for admission to the Bar.