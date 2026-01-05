Editor's Review A group of ODM MPs, led by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, has raised alarm over growing political intolerance, violence, and internal discord within the party.

A group of ODM Members of Parliament has raised alarm over growing political intolerance, violence, and internal discord within the party.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, January 5, the MPs warned that the trend poses a threat to national stability and the party’s future ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The lawmakers said they are disturbed by aggressive national political rhetoric against leaders expressing dissenting views, citing a recent incident involving Lami Woman Rep Muthoni Marubu.

"We are deeply concerned with the emerging and escalating national rhetoric, degenerating into violence and intolerance as was recently witnessed in Murang’a where the Lamu County Woman Representative, Muthoni Marubu, was physically attacked for expressing her opinion on the 2027 presidential contest," the statement read.

They further pointed to alleged politically motivated confrontations involving Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, linking them to a pattern of violence witnessed in the political space recently.

According to the MPs, failure to urgently address the rising intolerance could plunge the country into widespread violence during the next 2027 polls.

"We have also been informed of an incident where Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai is alleged to have attacked and threatened to shoot Embakasi East MP, Hon Babu Owino, due to different political views. These incidents follow hot on the heels of the violence that was witnessed in the recent by-elections, especially in Kasipul Constituency, where, unfortunately, two people were killed.

"Unless urgent action is taken to stem these emerging and unfortunate incidents, 2027 will be rocked by untold violence that is likely to undermine free and fair elections," the statement added.

On infighting within ODM, the MPs said the party is suffering from the absence of unifying leadership and moral authority once provided by Raila Odinga.

They urged ODM members and leaders to recommit to unity and collective purpose, arguing that internal cohesion is essential as the party prepares for upcoming elections.

"ODM is the largest party in the country. We are further concerned by the spectacle of self-cannibalization that has been exhibited of late in our party. It is testament to how much we miss the wisdom and iconic leadership of our departed Raila Odinga, that divisive rhetoric has taken over our politics, without restraint.

"We call upon the party’s elected leadership and the wider membership to uphold the tenets of unity and camaraderie espoused by the late Raila Odinga. It is time to walk back on the rhetoric and come together to build a strong party ahead of next year’s elections," the statement further read.

The MPs also singled out Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, calling on them to tone down public attacks and resolve disagreements through an internal engagement.

They warned that continued infighting is creating political space for rival parties to gain ground at ODM’s expense.

"Given the positions of trust bestowed on them, we urge the party officials like Secretary General Senator Edwin Sifuna and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, to desist from public verbal slurs and return to the table for internal discussions. We encourage the Party Leader to call for an internal 'spitting session' to avoid the on-going mud-fest.

"Even as we appear to self-cannibalize, we can’t help but curiously observe that small parties are aggressively and strategically moving to occupy the spaces previously held by our beloved ODM party," the statement continued.

File image of ODM leader Oburu Oginga

The MPs called on the party’s top leadership to urgently convene ODM organs to stabilize the party and prevent further loss of members and public confidence.

"It is for this reason that we request our party leader, Dr Oburu Odinga, to move with speed, convene the party’s organs and help restore public confidence in the party, before we begin to hemorrhage members to insignificant political formations. The current intolerance does not augur well for a revolutionary movement that Raila Odinga founded on the ideals of democracy, free speech and justice," the statement concluded.

The statement was jointly issued by Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Nyatike MP Tom Odege, Nominated MP Catherine Muma, Turkana South MP John Ariko, Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino, and Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor.

Notably, a war of words recently erupted after Sifuna accused Junet of misappropriating funds meant to pay election agents during the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, January 3, Sifuna accused Junet of suddenly condemning former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s money despite having benefited from them during the election period.

He argued that most of ODM’s campaign financing came from the former president.

"Others freely benefited from Uhuru Kenyatta’s money and as Secretary General, I know this well. A large portion of the funds we used for the campaign came from Uhuru. But now, one reckless person has suddenly decided that Uhuru’s money is somehow wrong," he said.

Sifuna blamed Junet for allegedly pocketing funds meant for agents, claiming this failure enabled the current administration to defeat ODM.

"Let me ask you, Junet, on what day did Uhuru’s money become bad? Was it the day you were taking that money and not even bringing it to the party? When you were pocketing Uhuru’s money instead of paying agents, allowing the current administration to defeat us, and now we are crying outside government? If it were not for you, Junet, we would be in government today. You cannot intimidate me," he added.

In response, Junet issued a statement dismissing the accusations and described Sifuna as acting on behalf of Uhuru within ODM.

Junet stated that the funds meant for election agents were not given to him or the party structures but were instead released by Uhuru to his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta a, who then appointed another individual to manage recruitment and payments.

"The answer is simple, clear and verifiable: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta released the funds meant for election agents to his blood brother, Muhoho Kenyatta. Muhoho Kenyatta then appointed one Mr. Peter Mburu to take charge of the recruitment and payment of agents," he claimed.

Junet also described how the handling of agents’ logistics was centralized in a highly restricted office, allegedly beyond the reach of most party leaders, including yhe late Raila Odinga.

He said the office was where decisions on agents’ payments and logistics were supposedly made.

"Around the time, Muhoho Kenyatta operated from an office in Westlands that was so restricted that even Raila Odinga, the party’s presidential candidate, could not access it freely.

"It is from this office — out of bounds for nearly all of us — that they claimed to handle the agents payments and other logistics. These are facts, not conjecture. I challenge Uhuru Kenyatta and Muhoho Kenyatta to publicly deny these facts," he explained.

Junet went on to allege that despite taking control of the process, no agents were actually deployed for Raila in key regions.

"The fact is once they took charge, they never procured any agents for Hon. Raila Odinga, not in Mt. Kenya and not in Luo Nyanza. It was a long con game," he stated.

Junet called on all those named in the controversy, including Sifuna, to publicly account for their roles so Kenyans can judge who is responsible for ODM’s 2022 defeat.