Editor's Review The disbursement and mentorship events will be graced by President William Ruto.

The government has announced the rollout of the second phase of business start-up capital disbursement under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project, targeting 27 counties across the country.

In a statement released by the State Department for MSMEs Development on Tuesday, January 6, the government announced that the disbursement will take place from Thursday, January 8, 2026, to Friday, January 16, 2026, for successful beneficiaries who have completed the mandatory three-day business skills training.

The 27 counties set to benefit include Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Trans-Nzoia, Turkana, West Pokot, Nakuru, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Baringo, Laikipia, Isiolo, Samburu, Nyeri, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Nairobi, Kiambu, and Kajiado.

According to the statement, close to 50,000 beneficiaries will each receive Ksh 22,000 as a deposit to their NYOTA Pochi la Biashara e-wallet. Of this amount, an additional Ksh 3,000 will be deposited into their Haba na Haba account under the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) as mandatory savings.

The disbursement and mentorship events will be graced by President William Ruto across various venues in the country.

The schedule includes Eldoret on January 8 for Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Trans-Nzoia, Turkana, and West Pokot counties; Nakuru on January 9 for Nakuru, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, and Baringo; Nanyuki on January 12 for Laikipia, Isiolo, and Samburu; Nyeri on January 12 for Nyeri, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, and Nyandarua; Meru on January 14 for Meru, Tharaka Nithi, and Embu; Machakos on January 15 for Machakos, Kitui, and Makueni; and Nairobi on January 16 for Nairobi, Kiambu, and Kajiado.

The statement further indicated that all NYOTA Project business grant beneficiaries will benefit from a two-month mentorship programme delivered by business development experts and local entrepreneurs, providing them with guided entry into local business ecosystems and markets.

File image of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang'eni.

Additionally, the beneficiaries will undertake a second phase of Business Development Support training to prepare them for the second tranche of business grant disbursement.

The government has directed that NYOTA Project beneficiaries are expected to utilize the business grant fully as per their business plans developed during the classroom business skills training, with support from business development experts.

The statement also announced that the schedule for Phase 3 disbursement for the following 16 counties: Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River, Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Nyamira, Kisii, Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, and Wajir, will be announced in due course.

This second phase comes after the successful first disbursement in November 2025, which benefited the Western cluster comprising Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, and Bungoma counties.

During that initial phase, 12,155 young people received funding totaling Ksh. 303,875,000, with each beneficiary accessing Ksh 25,000, of which Ksh 3,000 was allocated to savings.

The NYOTA Project's Business Support Component is designed to empower over 100,000 vulnerable youth across all 1,450 wards nationwide, with a minimum of 70 beneficiaries per ward.

The project, launched by President Ruto in November 2025, received World Bank approval in June 2023, with a total project cost of USD 200 million and a commitment amount of USD 229 million.