Editor's Review The Jubilee Party has moved to address allegations linking it to divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The Jubilee Party has dismissed allegations linking it to divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), stating that it has no role in the internal affairs or disputes of other political parties.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 6, Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i made it clear that Jubilee’s position is grounded in respect for multiparty democracy.

"As the Jubilee Party, we stand committed to peace and unity in our nation's political landscape. We extend our sincere well-wishes to all fellow political actors as we advance together toward a stronger Kenya.

"Let it be known to the general public that we are neither involved in nor inclined toward any form of conflict. Our unwavering belief in multiparty democracy embraces healthy competition, for it is through the flourishing of all parties that Kenya will realize the vibrant democracy to which we all aspire," the statement read.

Matiang’i stated that Jubilee respects the independence of other political parties and does not interfere in their internal, external, or international engagements.

"Any discussions; be they internal, external, or international, within other parties remain solely their prerogative. We respect their autonomy and wish them success in their endeavours," the statement added.

Matiang'i further clarified that neither Jubilee nor its leadership has any involvement in the issues being raised, while defending the role of the party leader as a former Head of State with the right to participate in national dialogue.

"I therefore wish to clarify that neither our party nor its leadership plays any role in those matters. Our esteemed party leader, as a retired Head of State, retains the full right to engage thoughtfully in national discourse, contributing his wisdom to public affairs for the benefit of all Kenyans," the statement further read.

File image of Fred Matiang'i and other Jubilee Party officials

Matiang’i also called on leaders across the political divide to focus on their responsibilities to the country rather than engaging in controversies or personal conflicts.

"We respectfully urge our colleagues in national leadership to prioritize their solemn duties. With much to accomplish in service to our country, let us channel our energies into constructive governance rather than unfounded controversies or personal animosities," the statement continued.

Matiang'i concluded by urging leaders to embrace unity and responsible leadership that brings Kenyans together instead of deepening divisions.

"We recognize that true leadership inspires rather than intimidates. Let us rise above division and unite in building a prosperous, democratic Kenya for generations to come," the statement concluded.

The statement comes weeks after Pauline Njoroge dismissed claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind the growing internal tensions within the ODM Party.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, Njoroge stated that the criticism directed at Uhuru is driven by discomfort over his continued popularity, including the warm reception he received during Raila Odinga’s funeral.

"It’s obvious that Uhuru Kenyatta’s popularity, even in ODM zones and the reception he got during Baba’s funeral, is really bothering some people. Instead of dealing with their own internal disagreements, they have decided to make him the scapegoat," she said.

Njoroge explained that ODM’s divisions are internal and revolve around differing views on cooperation with the current government.

"The truth is, ODM is divided from within. Some leaders are comfortable enjoying the benefits of the broad-based government and selling the party to that front, while others, especially the younger generation, are clearly not pro-government and want to take a different path. That disconnect is the real problem, not outsiders," she added.

Njoroge argued that Uhuru is not seeking elective office and should not be portrayed as a destabilising force within the party.

"When people refuse to face the hard reality, they look for a bogeyman to blame. Uhuru Kenyatta is not a candidate in 2027 and has nothing to gain from dividing ODM. What he is, is a widely respected and much-loved statesman. Let people stop the propaganda and unbearable intrigue," she concluded.