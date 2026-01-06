Editor's Review Atwoli has served as the Secretary General of COTU for 24 years.

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has received unanimous endorsement from 42 General Secretaries of affiliated trade unions to lead them into the upcoming COTU (K) elections scheduled for August this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 6, Atwoli revealed that he hosted the trade union leaders for a preparatory lunch meeting, during which they expressed their solidarity and support for his leadership bid.

"Today, in my capacity as the Secretary General of COTU (K), I hosted 42 General Secretaries from affiliated trade unions for a preparatory lunch, during which they unanimously endorsed me to lead them into the COTU (K) elections scheduled for August this year, as a team and in solidarity," Atwoli stated.

If re-elected in August, Atwoli will extend his leadership of COTU (K) into a 25th year, cementing his position as one of the longest-serving labor leaders in Kenya's history.

File image of COTU SG Francis Atwoli and General Secretaries.



Atwoli's influence extends beyond Kenya's borders. In June 2025, he was unanimously re-elected as Deputy President of the Commonwealth Trade Union Group (CTUG) during a meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

The CTUG unites national trade union centers from Commonwealth nations, representing more than 70 million workers across over 40 countries.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously re-elected this morning, as the Deputy President of the Commonwealth Trade Union Group (CTUG),” Atwoli stated.

During that election, Atwoli congratulated Toni Moore from Barbados, who was elected as CTUG President, and expressed his commitment to continuing their collaborative efforts in establishing stronger, fairer, and more inclusive labor frameworks throughout the Commonwealth.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my sister and comrade, Ms. Toni Moore of Barbados, on her election as President. I look forward to continuing our work together in building stronger, fairer, and more inclusive labour systems across the Commonwealth,” the COTU boss stated.