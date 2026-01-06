Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power outages in parts of Kajiado County on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power outages in parts of Kajiado County on Wednesday, January 7.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 6, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate essential maintenance works.

The affected areas will include Loitokitok and the Ex Sultan Hamud 33 feeder where power interruption is scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Customers expected to be affected include those in Sultan Hamud, Emali Town, Pipeline Sultan, Jet Inn, Kibini, Portland Cement, Elerai, Serengei, Mashuru, Ngatu, Emaroro, Olgos, and surrounding areas.

This comes days after Kenya Power issued a customer alert clarifying its hours of operation and reminding customers that its teams work round the clock to address electricity supply issues and conduct necessary inspections.

In a notice on Wednesday, December 24, the power utility emphasized that it provides uninterrupted service to resolve power outages and inspection of installations on a 24-hour basis.

Kenya Power advised all customers to allow its staff access to electricity supply installations, meters, and cables located within their premises at any time of day or night as they carry out their duties.

"All our customers are advised to allow our staff access to electricity supply installations, meters and cables, that are located within their premises, as they carry out their duties at any time of the day or night," the notice stated.

The company emphasized that all employees visiting customer premises must display official company identification cards bearing their staff numbers and national identification details.

To enhance security and prevent fraud, Kenya Power provided customers with a mechanism to independently verify the authenticity of persons presenting themselves as company employees.

Customers can verify staff credentials by calling the toll-free number *977# and following the prompt to access the Jua for Sure option number 4.

This verification system allows customers to confirm whether individuals claiming to be Kenya Power staff are genuine employees before granting them access to their premises.