An emerging athlete on Tuesday, January 6, died after collapsing during a routine morning training run in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

According to media reports, 30-year-old marathoner Weldon Kerich Cheruiyot was affiliated with Jubilee Athletics Club in Kapsabet.

He was training alongside fellow athletes when he suddenly collapsed along a street near the Kapsabet High Courts.

Despite immediate efforts to assist him, Cheruiyot was rushed to the county referral hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

County government officials indicated that arrangements were being made to support the transfer of his body from Kapsabet to Longisa Mortuary, which is close to his home.

File image of the Eliud Kipchoge Sports Complex in Kapsabet where Weldon Kerich trained

Elsewhere, this comes months after former 3000m steeplechase medalist Jairus Kipchoge Birech passed away

In a statement on Thursday, September 19, 2025, Birech's family confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, announcing that the 32-year-old athlete died at around 8:30 PM.

The family further appealed for support and prayers as they navigate this difficult moment.

"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we, the family of Jairus Kipchoge Birech, former 3000m steeplechase athlete, announce his passing. Jairus peacefully went to be with the Lord last night at around 8:30 PM.

"We kindly ask for your prayers and support during this difficult time, as we come to terms with this great loss. May the Lord grant him eternal rest and peace," the statement read.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris described Birech as a national treasure who inspired countless young athletes.

"Deeply devastated by the untimely demise of our 3000m steeplechase icon, Jairus Kipchoge Birech. His unwavering commitment and brilliance not only inspired a generation but also fortified our national pride.

"We honour his enduring legacy and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity. Rest in eternal peace, champion," she said.

Kesses Member of Parliament Julius Rutto echoed the same sentiments, noting that Birech’s legacy will remain etched in Kenya’s athletics history.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our 3000m steeplechase star, Jairus Kipchoge Birech. His discipline, dedication, and brilliance on the track brought immense pride to our nation.

"We celebrate his legacy and pray for comfort to his family and the athletics fraternity. May he rest in peace," he remarked.