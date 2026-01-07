Editor's Review IPOA has confirmed that investigations into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Utange, Mombasa County are progressing steadily.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has confirmed that investigations into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Utange, Mombasa County, are progressing steadily.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 6, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said the probe was initiated immediately after the incident and has since reached a critical phase.

"The Independent Policing Oversight Authority launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy on New Year's Eve and wishes to give a status update.

"Following the death of Dennis Ringa Swaleh at Utange-Swale Nguru, Shopping Centre, Kisauni Subcounty in Mombasa County, the investigation launched on January 2, 2026, is at an advanced stage," the statement read.

IPOA explained that it has already gathered substantial evidence and testimonies from those directly and indirectly linked to the incident.

"Key witnesses, including police officers and members of the public, have been interviewed and their statements recorded; evidence from the scene of the incident and other police documents have been obtained and preserved; and IPOA investigators attended the postmortem examination yesterday, January 5, 2026," the statement added.

IPOA further noted that investigative work is ongoing, with additional procedural steps planned to strengthen the case.

"Further, more witnesses are set to be interviewed, and some of the evidence collected will be submitted for ballistic examination," the statement further read.

File image of locals protesting after Dennis Ringa's death

IPOA stated that once investigations are finalized, the findings will be escalated to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

"After the investigation is completed, the Authority will forward the investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions with necessary recommendations as to the culpability of the officers concerned. IPOA commits to fair, impartial, and independent investigations," the statement concluded.

On Monday, January 5, VOCAL Africa said postmortem findings showed that the teenager was shot from behind, which they argue demonstrates that he was not posing any danger at the time he was killed.

"The postmortem results confirm that 14-year-old Dennis Ringa was shot from behind, providing irrefutable evidence that he posed no threat when he was killed by police in Utange, Mombasa," the statement read.

VOCAL Africa stated that it is standing with the family of the deceased, strongly condemning the killing as a serious human rights violation and calling for an investigation to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable.

"VOCAL Africa stands in firm solidarity with Dennis’s family, condemning this horrifying violation of human rights and demanding an immediate, transparent investigation to ensure full accountability for this senseless killing," the statement added.

Dennis Ringa’s mother, Nancy Mbaga, expressed grief and distress, saying her son was innocent and that the pain of his death has been constant.

As such, she urged authorities to act quickly and not allow the case to drag on.

"I feel deep pain at how my child was killed despite being completely innocent, and I want those who committed this crime to be arrested as soon as possible. I do not want this case to be delayed because I am in pain all the time; I am asking for help," she stated.