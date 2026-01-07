Editor's Review Two Kenyan police officers have been detained in Tanzania after crossing into the neighboring country to arrest a suspect in the Horohoro area.

The two officers identified as Patrick Kithinji and Ahmed Ali, who are attached to the Tononoka Police Station in Kwale County, were apprehended on Tuesday, January 6.

The officers were pursuing a suspect identified as Omar Ali over allegations of obtaining money by false pretense.

At the time of their arrest, the officers were carrying two Ceska pistols each loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The Tanzanian authorities confiscated the two firearms at the time of arrest.

The Tanzanian authorities also detained Coast Development Authority chairman Mzee Mwinyi Mzee, Sofia Mguza, and Abdikadir Adam Ganyure, who was the driver.

The five are expected to be presented in a Tanzanian court on Wednesday, January 7.

This comes months after Tanzanian police officers arrested a 30-year-old Charles Onkuri Ongeta, a dual citizen of Kenya and the United States (US).

In a statement on November 16, Tanzanian police said Ongeta was apprehended at the Sirari border with four hand grenades while attempting to enter Tanzania.

The Tanzanian police noted that Ongeta, who holds the rank of a sergeant in the US Army, was apprehended at around 12 noon.

“The Tarime Rorya Regional Police today, November 16, 2025, at around 12:00 PM, arrested Charles Onkuri Ongeta, 30, a dual citizen of the United States and Kenya, at the Tanzania–Kenya border point in Sirari.

“Ongeta, a U.S. Army soldier holding the rank of Sergeant, was found with four CS M68 hand-thrown grenades as he attempted to enter Tanzania from Kenya in a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number KDP 502 Y,” read part of the statement.

The Tanzanian authorities then launched investigations and questioned Ongeta to determine his intentions.

“Evidence is still being collected, alongside ongoing questioning over the allegations, to ensure appropriate legal action is taken against him,” the police added.