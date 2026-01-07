Editor's Review The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued a public advisory after two lionesses were reportedly seen outside Nairobi National Park.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued a public advisory after two lionesses were reportedly seen outside Nairobi National Park.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 7, the agency confirmed that the situation is being closely monitored to ensure public safety.

"Two lionesses from Nairobi National Park have been sighted in the Sholinke Trading Area, approximately 8.3 km from the park boundary. Latest coordinates: 37 M 261961 UTM 9834651. KWS teams are actively managing the situation," the notice read.

According to KWS, rangers are already on the ground while veterinary experts are en route to ensure the safe relocation of the animals.

"KWS rangers are on site and veterinary teams are en route to safely dart, capture, and relocate the lionesses. The operation is ongoing, with public safety as the top priority," the notice added.

KWS urged local residents to avoid the area, keep children indoors, and report any sightings immediately through official channels.

"Members of the public are urged to remain calm, avoid the area, keep children indoors, and report any sightings via Toll Free 0800 597 000 or WhatsApp 0726 610 509," the notice concluded.

File image of KWS Director General Dr. Erustus Kanga

This comes days after KWS announced that a man from Luoka village in Ugunja, who killed a python after it attacked and killed his dog, is set to receive compensation from the government.

The man, identified as Charles Osore, came into the national spotlight after the incident was highlighted in the media, prompting intervention from KWS.

A KWS delegation led by Grace Kariuki, the Senior Warden overseeing Kisumu and Siaya counties, visited the area following the incident.

During the visit, Kariuki commended Osore for his cooperation with wildlife authorities despite the loss he suffered.

She noted that the purpose of the visit was to offer support and initiate the process that will lead to his compensation.

KWS officials also reassured local residents that the government would take full responsibility for the incident and urged the public to report wildlife-related cases without delay.

In addition, the team committed to rolling out sensitization programs in the area to help residents better understand how to handle encounters with wildlife.

"If anything like this happens in future, I urge the residents to reach out to us using our hotline number so that KWS officers can take action," Kariuki said.

Prior to that, a human–wildlife conflict incident in Kajiado West has claimed the life of a 35-year-old Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teacher, plunging her family and the local community into mourning.

In a statement on Monday, December 22, KWS said the incident occurred in Lairupa Village, Lodokilani area.

The agency expressed deep sorrow over the death, identifying the victim and acknowledging the widespread grief caused by the loss.

"Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Ms. Eunice Kuria Maora, a 35-year-old ECDE teacher, following a human–wildlife conflict incident in Lairupa Village, Kajiado West.

"We mourn this painful loss alongside her family, colleagues, learners, and the Lodokilani community, and extend our heartfelt condolences during this time of profound grief," the statement read.

KWS further explained that it acted promptly after the incident, working alongside partner agencies to prevent additional harm.

The agency added that it is stepping up support for the victim’s family and reinforcing measures aimed at reducing human–wildlife conflict in the area.

"KWS responded immediately with partner agencies, took all lawful measures to prevent further loss of life, and has intensified efforts to support the family and strengthen human–wildlife conflict mitigation. This tragedy weighs heavily on us, and we reaffirm our commitment to protecting lives while promoting peaceful coexistence," the statement added.