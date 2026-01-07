Editor's Review Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata has announced full senior school scholarships for orphaned learners in the county, a move aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of residents.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 7, the county government stated that the scholarships are part of various programs aimed at strengthening partnerships with stakeholders and building linkages with the private sector to enhance service delivery.

The County, with support from Co-operative Bank of Kenya and a well-wisher identified as Food for Education, is offering the six scholarships specifically for senior school learners who are orphans.

Interested applicants have been given until Thursday, January 9, 2026, to submit their applications. The application process is strictly online and can be accessed through the county's bursary portal at https://bursary.muranga.go.ke.

The county has outlined specific vetting and selection criteria based on weighted factors to ensure equitable distribution of the scholarships.

Total orphans will be given priority, with 50% weighting, and applicants are required to produce death certificates for both parents.

Partial orphans or learners with a parent living with disability account for 30% of the selection criteria. Applicants under this category must produce a death certificate of the deceased parent or a valid PWD card of the parent.

KJSEA performance will account for 40% of the selection process, with learners who scored 60 points or above receiving a 40% weighting, while those who scored 50-59 points will receive a 20% weighting.

File image of Murang'a County Governor Irungu Kang'ata.



On another notice dated January 2, the County Government of Murang'a called on residents to apply for various bursaries and scholarships being offered by the administration.

In the notice, the county thanked all those who applied and confirmed that successful applicants have been notified through SMS.

The collection of bursary cheques has been scheduled for Sunday, January 4, 2026, from 12:00pm at Ihura Stadium, Murang'a Town. Beneficiaries have been advised to bring their identification documents and the SMS notifying them of the successful application.

The county government reiterated that the national government retains the mandate of funding education, noting that parents can still approach HELB for college/university funding and respective NGCDF offices for high school bursaries.