Businesses have been shut down along Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi Central Business District following a massive fire that broke out at the Ramogi Building on Tuesday evening, January 6, 2026.

Shops along Luthuli Avenue remained sealed off on Wednesday as police cordoned off the area.

The inferno has damaged multiple electronics outlets and is drawing large crowds, with the blaze still smouldering and releasing thick smoke.

According to reports, the fire started on Tuesday evening and by Wednesday midday, firefighters were still battling to completely extinguish it, raising concerns about the country's firefighting capacity and emergency response systems.

Firefighters managed to salvage some property from the damaged structure, while authorities continue to secure the area as the cause of the blaze is yet to be established.

Witnesses at the scene expressed frustration over the prolonged firefighting operation, with some questioning why the fire had not been fully contained despite burning for over 12 hours.

"This fire should have been contained by midnight in a serious country. Now the whole of Luthuli is cordoned off barring normal business on the busiest stretch in the CBD," one observer noted.

The cordoning off of Luthuli Avenue, one of the most commercially vibrant streets in Nairobi's CBD, known for electronics and mobile phone shops, has disrupted business operations, with traders unable to access their premises.

This incident comes barely a week after another fire tragedy in Gitaru, Kiambu County, where a family was left homeless after their residence was destroyed in a fire on New Year's Eve.

The Gitaru fire was reportedly started by fireworks set off by a four-year-old child in their bedroom.

The family had purchased the fireworks to celebrate the New Year, but what was meant to be a festive moment turned tragic when the pyrotechnics ignited a blaze that consumed the entire house.

Joyce Warusa, one of the victims, recounted how her child had tried to light a firework in the bedroom, leading to explosions and smoke that quickly escalated into a full-blown fire. The flames spread rapidly, destroying property, though no injuries were reported.

The incident sparked calls for stricter regulations on access to fireworks and highlighted growing concerns about fire safety across the country.