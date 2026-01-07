Editor's Review A major crackdown on identity document fraud has resulted in the arrest of nine individuals allegedly involved in the illegal issuance of National Identity Cards and other government documents.

A major crackdown on identity document fraud has resulted in the arrest of nine individuals allegedly involved in the illegal issuance of National Identity Cards and other government documents.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation, carried out by multiple agencies, targeted both government insiders and external actors linked to the scheme.

According to the agency, the suspects include government officials, intermediaries, and foreign nationals who benefitted from the process.

"A multi-agency operation has led to the arrest of nine suspects linked to an elaborate scheme involving the unlawful issuance of National Identity Cards and other vital Government documents.

"The suspects comprise five officers from the National Registration Bureau (NRB), two brokers, and two foreign nationals believed to have benefited from or facilitated the illegal process," the statement read.

DCI revealed the identities of the NRB officers and intermediaries involved, noting that their arrests followed weeks of investigations by detectives.

"The NRB officers charged in the scheme are Titus Muasya Nthenge, Judy Kemto, Festus Bahat Chai, Moses Mogaya, and Ruth Osebe, whose arrests followed weeks of painstaking investigations by detectives.

"They were arraigned alongside brokers Yahya Daudi and Abdikadir Mohamed Dahir, who allegedly acted as intermediaries in securing the fraudulent acquisition of identity cards for unqualified applicants," the statement added.

File image of suspects in handcuffs

The DCI noted that two foreign nationals, a Burundian and a Rwandese national, were also apprehended during the operation.

"Also arrested were two foreigners: a Burundian national, Mauris Havyarimana, and a Rwandese national, Victor Kamanda. During a raid conducted in Zimmerman, detectives recovered 19 stamps from various government agencies, three driving licences, each bearing different licence numbers but all belonging to Kamanda, Ugandan ID cards, a Democratic Republic of Congo voter's card and several other incriminating items believed to have been used in the illegal operation," the statement further read.

The DCI said the suspects were brought before the Kahawa Law Courts by the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) and entered pleas.

However, one of the accused NRB officers, was not present in court.

"The suspects were presented before the Kahawa Law Courts by Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) detectives, where they pleaded not guilty. The court granted each of the accused persons a bond of Ksh500,000 or an alternative cash bail of Ksh50,000, with one contact person.

"Judy Kemunto, who had earlier been released on cash bail, did not avail herself. Her defence lawyer alleged that her child was unwell. The court gave orders that she pleaded to the charges on January 21, 2026. In addition, the prosecution opposed the granting of bond to the two foreign nationals. Their bond application is scheduled for hearing on January 8, 2026," the statement noted.

Investigations into the elaborate fraud ring are ongoing, with authorities seeking to identify and apprehend additional suspects involved in the scheme.

This comes months after detectives in Garissa arrested a government official carrying suspicious items, including Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) badges, fake title deeds, ammunition, and fraudulent land documents.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 29, the DCI said the suspect, identified as Antony Githua Mwangi, a public officer working at the Ministry of Lands in Garissa, was intercepted while driving a black Toyota Prado along the Garissa-Lamu road.

Following a search of the vehicle, detectives recovered three rounds of 9mm Colt ammunition, six personal cheques each valued at Ksh500,000, KDF badges bearing the rank of Captain, and four mobile phones of various makes.

The arrest prompted a coordinated search at Mwangi’s Madogo, Garissa County residence.

Accompanied by the suspect’s brother, detectives discovered five live rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammunition, thirty blank title deed documents, a lease certificate, and other official land-related paperwork.

"A further search at the suspect's residence in Thika and Ruiru yielded additional items, including an original title deed of a land in Kajiado, an application for consent of the Lands Control Board in Kajiado, and assorted land documents used by the suspect for fraudulent land transfer.

"Antony Githua Mwangi is currently in custody, undergoing processing as he awaits his court appearance," the statement read in part.