The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced the opening of the application window for placement to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 7, KUCCPS confirmed that prospective students can now apply for various diploma and certificate programmes at the medical training institution through the online application portal.

The application period runs from Tuesday, January 7 to Monday, January 27, 2026, giving candidates a three-week window to submit their applications.

Interested applicants have been directed to log in to the KUCCPS System through the online application portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke to view available programs and submit their applications.

Prospective students are encouraged to visit the KUCCPS website at www.kuccps.ac.ke for detailed information about the application process, entry requirements, and programme offerings.

KMTC offers a wide range of diploma and certificate programmes under the Health Sciences and Related cluster, catering to various career paths in the medical and healthcare sector.

Among the diploma programmes available are Diploma in Community Oral Health, Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics, Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology, and Diploma in Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing.

Other programmes include Diploma in Kenya Registered Nursing, Mental Health and Psychiatry, Diploma in Kenya Registered Nursing and Midwifery, Diploma in Radiography and Imaging, and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences.

The institution also offers specialized programmes such as Diploma in Occupational Therapy, Diploma in Optometry, Diploma in Orthopaedic Technology, Diploma in Pharmacy, and Diploma in Physiotherapy. Additional courses include Diploma in Medical Engineering, Diploma in Public Health, Diploma in Dental Technology, Diploma in Orthopedic and Trauma Medicine, and Diploma in Medical Social Work.

For those seeking shorter certification programs, KMTC offers the Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology, the Certificate in Kenya Enrolled Community Health Nursing, the Certificate in Nutrition and Dietetics, and the Certificate in Medical Engineering, among others.

The college also offers diploma programmes in Health Counselling, Community Health, and Emergency Medical Technology, providing diverse pathways for students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.