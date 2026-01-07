Editor's Review Kenyan filmmaker Nick Wambugu, who was part of the production team behind the BBC documentary Blood Parliament, has died.

In an update on Wednesday, January 7, his family confirmed that Wambugu passed away after a prolonged illness.

Wambugu had been battling Hypo-cellular Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a rare and serious bone marrow disorder that severely affects the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells.

In the weeks leading up to his death, his family disclosed that he required Ksh9 million to facilitate a life-saving bone marrow transplant in India.

As his condition worsened, the family issued an emotional call for help, explaining both the medical and financial challenges he was facing at the time.

"Nick, a beloved member of our film family, is currently admitted in hospital and fighting a serious health challenge.

"He urgently needs platelet donations (Blood Group A+), as well as financial support to sustain his current treatment and travel to India for a life-saving bone marrow transplant," the family appealed.

Following news of his death, tributes and messages of condolences poured in from friends, and colleagues who worked closely with him.

Human rights activist Hanifa Adan expressed deep grief at the loss, acknowledging Wambugu’s courage and legacy.

"Very tragic news. I’m so heartbroken Mahn. Nick has left us. Go easy champ. You fought well. History will remember your name," she said.

File image of Nick Wambugu and activist Hanifa Adan

Close friend Sam Dablew reflected on Wambugu’s influence, describing him as an inspiration whose presence will be deeply missed.

"You shared your life, talents and friendship with so many of us. You inspired us with your work, your words, your character and your laughter. You remain in our hearts. Rest well, my friend Nick," he stated.

Lawyer and friend Ian Mutiso highlighted both their professional and personal bond, while emphasizing Wambugu’s lasting impact.

"My sincere condolences. It’s been such an honor knowing Nick Wambugu, representing him in BBC Blood Parliament matter and being a friend. We shall continue to honor him. May he rest in peace. I can surely say, he must have fulfilled his purpose here on earth," he said.

What is Hypo-cellular Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)?

Hypo-cellular Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) is a rare and serious bone marrow disorder in which the marrow is abnormally empty and unable to produce enough healthy blood cells.

In a healthy person, the bone marrow is packed with stem cells that continuously make red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

However, in hypo-cellular MDS, the process breaks down because the marrow is depleted.

As a result, the body cannot maintain normal blood counts, leading to anemia, increased risk of infections, and problems with bleeding or bruising.

Symptoms usually develop gradually and are caused by low blood cell levels.

Patients commonly experience persistent fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, frequent infections, dizziness, pale skin, and easy bruising or bleeding.

Treatment options may include blood transfusions, medications to stimulate blood production, immunosuppressive therapy, or chemotherapy.

A bone marrow transplant is currently the only treatment with curative potential, but it is complex and expensive.