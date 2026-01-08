Editor's Review Lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced he will run for President in the 2027 General Election.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced he will run for President in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 7, Miguna said he is decision to run for President is driven by a transformative vision anchored on the interests of ordinary Kenyans.

The outspoken lawyer also pointed out that his ideology will be based on integrity and socialism, and not capitalism.

"I am going to contest the election for the presidency of Kenya in 2027. I am going to do it on a transformative vision, a vision that identifies the interests of the people of Kenya as the core and foundation of moving the country forward.

“A vision that is built on integrity and socialism, not capitalism,” Miguna said.

File image of Lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Miguna is the latest figure to declare his 2027 presidential ambitions, following a similar announcement by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi.

The ODM MP on November 23, 2025, announced he is preparing to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 polls.

“I will come here to make an announcement; I will not come here to seek an MCA seat. When you see Caleb coming here to seek votes, it will be a vote for the President of Kenya. William Ruto, Caleb is coming,” said Amisi.

On April 28, 2025, Mumia East MP Peter Salasya also announced his intention to vie for the presidency.

In a statement, Salasya said he made the decision after holding wide consultations and careful considerations.

“After deep reflection, wide consultations, and careful consideration of the state of our nation, I, Hon. Peter Kalerwa Salasya, the Member of Parliament for Mumias East Constituency, hereby declare my intention to vie for the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya in the 2027 General Election,” he stated.

Other politicians who are eyeing the presidency in 2027 include: Fred Matiang’i, former Chief Justice David Maraga, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, PLP leader Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, and Boniface Mwangi have also shown interest in running for President in next year’s general election.