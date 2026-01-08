Editor's Review COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and his wife Mary Kilobi, on Wednesday, January 8, surprised Citizen TV's news anchor Jeff Koinange with a cake to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Atwoli and his wife surprised Koinange shortly after he had finished an interview with him on the JKLive show, which airs on Wednesday night.

Speaking during the surprise, Atwoli said he has been friends with Citizen TV’s new anchor for many years and reminisced about their time in the United States.

“Let’s see what Mary has. We have been friends for a long time, we were in the US, we stayed together, and who will have to sing for this, there is a song for this. This is a great man. JK, see how he looks young,” said Atwoli.

The COTU Secretary General went on to describe Koinange as a great man, noting that it is only on the JKLive show where he is thoroughly questioned.

File image of Jeff Koinange.

“Jeff, you have made Kenyans proud. It’s only your programme that you dig into me. You understand me well and make me say things that I have never told even my own parents when they were alive, and things I have never even disclosed to Mary. But before you, I will say them. Before you, I will talk,” Atwoli added.

On her part, Kilobi said Koinange is an inspiration to many people and wished him the best memories in life over the next decade.

“You are such an inspiration to many, and you are a gift, not only to the media fraternity, but to Kenya, East Africa, and beyond the continent. May this next decade give you the best memories of your life. Happy birthday,” she said.

The former news anchor then led the Citizen TV crew in singing a birthday song for Koinange as he cut the cake.

Koinange thanked Atwoli and his wife, Kilobi, for the birthday surprise.

“Thank you, my brother, this is very kind of you, Mary, thanks you so much, I really appreciate it,” the Citizen TV news anchor stated.

Koinange was born on January 7, 1966, in Banana Hill, Kiambu County and is a grandson of Koinange Wa Mbiyu.

The birthday surprise comes weeks after he made a return to his show, JKLive, after a six-month absence.

Koinange made a surprise return on Wednesday, December 10 and was introduced by Ayub Abdikadir, who had been hosting the show in his place.

Speaking after returning to the show, Koinange noted that some people on social media had gone as far as to claim extreme things about him.

"They had killed me. How?" he posed.

Koinange then expressed how it felt to return to his familiar spot on the JKLive set after months off the air.

"I'm back like I never left. It’s great to be back," he said.