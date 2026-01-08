Editor's Review COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has cautioned Fred Matiang’i against entirely relying on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to make him President in the 2027 General Election.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has cautioned Fred Matiang’i against entirely relying on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to make him President in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 7, Atwoli blamed Uhuru for the late Raila Odinga’s loss during the 2022 general election.

“I now hear Uhuru is saying he wants Matiang’i to be President. If Matiang’i is not careful with his own moves and what he can do, Uhuru will not make him the President.

“If he didn’t make Raila, how can he make Matiang’i a president? Even in his constituency, if he couldn't get an MCA of Jubilee or MP,” said Atwoli.

The COTU boss argued that although Uhuru appeared to support Raila, he failed to mobilize and coordinate the campaign machinery for the former Premier.

File image of Fred Matiang'i.

“Uhuru appeared to be supporting Baba, but at no point did he convene a meeting with the people who were on the frontline campaigning for Raila.

“Maybe he was meeting Raila, with about two or three people. But openly, he did not come out to see Raila’s campaign team and give them a sense of direction,” Atwoli remarked.

The COTU Secretary General’s remarks come in the backdrop of wrangles within the ODM party over the mismanagement of funds meant for Raila’s agents in the 2022 polls.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna accused Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed of misusing funds donated by Uhuru to support Raila’s campaign.

"Let me ask you, Junet, on what day did Uhuru’s money become bad? Was it the day you were taking that money and not even bringing it to the party? When you were pocketing Uhuru’s money instead of paying agents, allowing the current administration to defeat us, and now we are crying outside the government? If it were not for you, Junet, we would be in government today. You cannot intimidate me," Sifuna said.

Junet, in a response, stated that the funds meant for election agents were not given to him or the party structures but were instead released by Uhuru to his brother, who then appointed another individual to manage recruitment and payments.

"The answer is simple, clear, and verifiable: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta released the funds meant for election agents to his blood brother, Muhoho Kenyatta. Muhoho Kenyatta then appointed one Mr. Peter Mburu to take charge of the recruitment and payment of agents," he claimed.

Meanwhile, Matiang’i, who was recently appointed as the Jubilee Deputy party leader, is eyeing to run for President in next year’s election.

The former Interior CS has been hosting delegations at his home in Nyansiongo, Nyamira County, as he moves to strengthen his political base.