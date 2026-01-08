Editor's Review NTSA has announced that the Tahmeed Coach Limited bus driver who was captured driving dangerously along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway will undergo retesting.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced that the Tahmeed Coach Limited bus driver who was captured driving dangerously along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway will undergo retesting.

In a statement on Thursday, January 8, NTSA said it contacted Tahmeed, and the driver is scheduled to undergo retesting at the authority’s driver test unit.

“Update: We contacted the Sacco, and the driver will undergo a retest today,” the authority stated.

At the same time, NTSA urged the public to report any instances of reckless driving to the authority.

NTSA said Kenyans should provide details of vehicles involved in reckless driving, including the registration number and the location of the incident.

“Report any instances of reckless driving on our roads by providing details such as the vehicle’s registration number, the location of the incident, as well as the date and time. We assure you that the necessary action will be taken promptly,” NTSA added.

This comes after the video of the Tahmeed bus driver driving recklessly sparked outrage from Kenyans online.

In the video, the bus is seen engaging in an overtaking race with a truck while another bus had broken down on the highway.

Netizens then called on NTSA to take action against both the bus and truck drivers.

Meanwhile, the authority announced that a PSV driver who was reported driving recklessly from Kakamega to Nairobi was subjected to a retest on Wednesday but failed.

NTSA said the driver will now be required to enroll in a licensed driving school for training before he is eligible to book and sit for a driving test.

“The driver underwent a retest yesterday and failed. He will be required to enroll in a licensed driving school for training before he is eligible to book and sit for a driving test. Only after passing the test will he qualify to acquire a DL,” NTSA stated.

In December 2025, NTSA announced that drivers caught driving recklessly will be subjected to mandatory re-testing.

Acting NTSA Director General Angela Wanjira said the authority will use the Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS) to flag drivers driving recklessly.

The system tracks speed, driver behavior, braking patterns, route compliance, and sends alerts for violations such as speeding and reckless overtaking.