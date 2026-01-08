Editor's Review The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has accused the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party of orchestrating a hostile takeover of its grassroots structures in the Western Kenya region.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has accused the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party of orchestrating a hostile takeover of its grassroots structures in the Western Kenya region.

In a statement on Thursday, January 8, ODM Deputy Party leader Godfrey Osotsi claimed that UDA officials have been incorporating ODM legislators and officials, especially from Vihiga and Kakamega counties, in electoral and campaign strategy meetings.

The Vihiga Senator alleged that there was a meeting held on Tuesday, January 6, at a hotel in Kakamega where several legislators elected on ODM participated in a meeting convened by top UDA officials.

“Our members are being approached to facilitate and participate in the upcoming UDA grassroots elections under the false pretext that UDA and ODM are in a political cooperation agreement.

“The UDA brigade has gone further to form a regional presidential caucus composed of ODM members in clear violation of the Political Parties Act and the ODM constitution,” Osotsi claimed.

File image of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

The ODM Deputy party leader said the alleged predatory actions by the UDA party are in bad faith, especially following the demise of Raila Odinga.

Osotsi also claimed that the alleged takeover efforts were accompanied by intimidation tactics, including threats of violence and expulsion against ODM leaders who oppose the engagements.

“This latest conduct by UDA, including the Golf Hotel parley, amounts to a hostile takeover of ODM and is part of the grand scheme that include sustained threats of violence and expulsion directed at several senior ODM officials that have dared to speak out against the premature and disrespectful actions,” he alleged.

Osotsi pointed out that there is no legally binding agreement between UDA and ODM at the national and grassroots levels.

He only acknowledged the 10-point reform agenda, which was signed in February 2025 by President William Ruto and Raila.

“The 10-point reform agenda, like the Broad-Based Government, is work in progress meant to expire in 2027, and does not amount to a formal cooperation agreement or pact between ODM and UDA political parties,” Osotsi remarked.

Further, the ODM Deputy Party leader called on ODM party members to resist being hoodwinked into the UDA party activities.

“I am glad that the many ODM grassroots officials and members in Vihiga and Kakamega Counties that I have spoken to in recent days have since denounced their involvement in UDA activities and pledged their steadfast loyalty to the ODM party,” he concluded.

Senator Osotsi’s allegations against the UDA party come amid infighting within the ODM party.

On Monday, January 5, a group of ODM Members of Parliament raised alarm over growing political intolerance, violence, and internal discord within the party.

The lawmakers warned that the trend poses a threat to national stability and the party’s future ahead of the 2027 General Election.

They said they are disturbed by aggressive national political rhetoric against leaders expressing dissenting views, citing a recent incident involving Lami Woman Rep Muthoni Marubu.

"We are deeply concerned with the emerging and escalating national rhetoric, degenerating into violence and intolerance as was recently witnessed in Murang’a where the Lamu County Woman Representative, Muthoni Marubu, was physically attacked for expressing her opinion on the 2027 presidential contest," the statement read.

On infighting within ODM, the MPs said the party is suffering from the absence of unifying leadership and moral authority once provided by Raila Odinga.

They urged ODM members and leaders to recommit to unity and collective purpose, arguing that internal cohesion is essential as the party prepares for upcoming elections.

"ODM is the largest party in the country. We are further concerned by the spectacle of self-cannibalization that has been exhibited of late in our party. It is testament to how much we miss the wisdom and iconic leadership of our departed Raila Odinga that divisive rhetoric has taken over our politics, without restraint.

"We call upon the party’s elected leadership and the wider membership to uphold the tenets of unity and camaraderie espoused by the late Raila Odinga. It is time to walk back on the rhetoric and come together to build a strong party ahead of next year’s elections," they stated.