Editor's Review WWF-Kenya has announced the appointment of former Environment Cabinet Secretary Prof. Amb. Judi Wakhungu to a major international position.

In a statement on Thursday, January 8, the organisation said Wakhungu’s elevation to the WWF International Board of Trustees reflects both her national legacy in environmental reform and her growing influence in international environmental governance.

"WWF-Kenya is proud to celebrate the appointment of Kenya's former Minister for Environment, Water & Natural Resources, Prof. Amb. Judi Wakhungu, to the WWF International Board of Trustees.

"Her expertise in public policy, diplomacy, and environmental governance will further strengthen WWF's mission as we work with partners worldwide to secure a future where people and nature thrive," the statement read.

Wakhungu is widely recognised for championing landmark environmental reforms during her time in government, including the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act of 2013, the Forest Act of 2015, and the Climate Change Act of 2016.

She was also instrumental in the 2017 ban on single-use plastic bags, a policy that positioned Kenya as a global leader in plastic waste regulation.

Beyond domestic policy, she served as Kenya’s Ambassador to France, the Holy See, Portugal, Serbia, and Monaco.

File image of a WWF-Kenya signage at the Lake Nakuru National Park

A geologist by training, Wakhungu has held several high-profile international roles, including serving on the Scientific Advisory Board of the UN Secretary-General, acting as an Energy Advisor to the World Bank, and serving as Vice-President of the United Nations Environment Assembly.

Her contribution to global conservation has been recognised through awards such as the Oceans Award and the Clark R. Bavin Award.

In a separate development, WWF-Kenya also announced that Jackson Kiplagat has formally taken office as Chief Executive Officer following his appointment by the board.

The organisation outlined his experience in conservation and leadership, expressing confidence in his ability to steer WWF-Kenya through its next phase of growth and impact.

"Jackson Kiplagat has formally assumed office as Chief Executive Officer following his appointment by the Board in 2025. Jackson brings over 24 years of distinguished service in conservation including training, sustainable finance, governance, and policy influence.

"The Board expresses strong confidence in Jackson's leadership, vision, and experience, noting that he is well-positioned to guide WWF-Kenya to greater heights while delivering innovative conservation solutions and lasting impact for people, nature, and the economy," WWF-Kenya said in a statement.

Throughout his career, Kiplagat has played a central role in advancing WWF’s strategic priorities, mobilising significant resources, and forging partnerships at national, regional, and global levels.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, he served as Head of Conservation Programmes at WWF-Kenya, where he led a comprehensive strategic realignment and programme transformation.

He has also held several key roles within the WWF global network, including serving as a Member of WWF’s Global Conservation Committee and as Regional Sustainable Investments Manager, where he championed green finance and sustainable infrastructure advocacy across Africa.

Earlier in his career, Kiplagat was actively involved in civil society contributions to Kenya’s 2010 Constitution, particularly on natural resource governance, and represented WWF-Africa in global policy processes that shaped the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.