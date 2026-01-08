Editor's Review Ogeta's appointment comes months after the death of his longtime boss, the late Raila Odinga.

Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has appointed Maurice Ogeta, a long-serving bodyguard of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, as Advisor on Security Affairs in the county government.

In a statement on Thursday, January 8, Governor Nassir announced the appointment alongside other key positions in his executive office, following the establishment of the roles by the Mombasa County Public Service Board.

"I have today made appointments in the Executive Office of the Governor following the establishment of positions by the Mombasa County Public Service Board, in line with the provisions of the law. Mr. Maurice Ogeta has been appointed to serve as Advisor, Security Affairs in the County Government of Mombasa," the Governor stated.

Nassir cited Ogeta's extensive experience and deep institutional knowledge gained at local, regional, and global levels as the primary factors behind the appointment.

"This appointment is informed by his many years of experience and deep institutional knowledge built at local, regional, and global levels, including his service to our late Founding Party Leader, H. E. Raila Odinga, C.G.H," he added.

File image of Maurice Ogeta with Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

Ogeta's appointment comes months after the death of his longtime boss, the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who passed away on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, while in India.

The security expert had served as Raila's chief bodyguard for many years, becoming one of the most recognizable figures in Kenya's political security landscape.

His career in the security sector spans over 25 years, with his most notable role being the protection of the opposition leader during both private and public engagements.

Ogeta was among the close associates present with Raila in India shortly before his death. In a viral video that captured the former PM's morning walk in India, Ogeta was seen maintaining his characteristic vigilance just a few steps behind his boss.

Following Raila's passing, Ogeta was visibly emotional during the repatriation of the former Prime Minister's remains back to Kenya, and the days that followed.

Throughout his years of service, Ogeta maintained a constant presence by Raila's side, whether at political rallies, international engagements, or family functions.